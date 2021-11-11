5 Thanksgiving Outfits That'll Get You in the Mood for Pumpkin Pie

After months of virtual gatherings, which for many meant sharing a turkey on a screen rather than at a table for Thanksgiving last year, we're more than ready to reunite with loved ones in person for the upcoming holiday. Since there are several ways to celebrate Thanksgiving — from eating to cooking to volunteering to chatting to lounging to more eating — you'll want to dress comfortably (read: snuggly Ugg boots and a sweater dress) and chic for the ample content opportunities. Plus, this may be the first time you're seeing someone in almost two years and you might as well make a grand sartorial entrance.

Ahead, find five Thanksgiving outfit ideas, all tailored to a different mood, that are equal parts festive and fashionable so you can eat and baste a turkey in style.

The I Love Pies and Wholesome Cardigans Outfit

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionsita

The Non-basic Take on Pumpkin Spice Outfit

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

The Fresh-off a Woodsy Weekend Getaway Outfit

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

The Prairie Heroine Who Makes Good Stuffing Outfit

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

The Party on Top, Uggs on Bottom Outfit

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

