Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
5 Thanksgiving Outfits That'll Get You in the Mood for Pumpkin Pie
Publish date:

5 Thanksgiving Outfits That'll Get You in the Mood for Pumpkin Pie

Give thanks in style.
Author:

Photo: Imaxtree

Give thanks in style.

After months of virtual gatherings, which for many meant sharing a turkey on a screen rather than at a table for Thanksgiving last year, we're more than ready to reunite with loved ones in person for the upcoming holiday. Since there are several ways to celebrate Thanksgiving — from eating to cooking to volunteering to chatting to lounging to more eating — you'll want to dress comfortably (read: snuggly Ugg boots and a sweater dress) and chic for the ample content opportunities. Plus, this may be the first time you're seeing someone in almost two years and you might as well make a grand sartorial entrance. 

Ahead, find five Thanksgiving outfit ideas, all tailored to a different mood, that are equal parts festive and fashionable so you can eat and baste a turkey in style.  

The I Love Pies and Wholesome Cardigans Outfit 

thanksigiving outfits 2021 1.001
tanais lipstick
the great jacket
maria top
10
Gallery
10 Images

The Non-basic Take on Pumpkin Spice Outfit 

thanksgiving outfit 2021 2.001

Recommended Articles

cle lip
ichi antiquites dress
christy dawn dress
8
Gallery
8 Images

The Fresh-off a Woodsy Weekend Getaway Outfit 

thanksgiving outfit 2021 3.001
fenty beauty slip shine
sea sweater
rowing blazer sweater
10
Gallery
10 Images

The Prairie Heroine Who Makes Good Stuffing Outfit 

thanksgiving outfit 5 2021.001
ilia cocoa brown
batsheva laura ashley
mara hoffman dress
8
Gallery
8 Images

The Party on Top, Uggs on Bottom Outfit 

thanksgiving outfit 4 2021.001
tower 28 lip jelly
the frankie shop blazer
eloquii oversized leather blazer
8
Gallery
8 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

thanksigiving outfits 2019
Shopping

7 Thanksgiving Outfits That Are Equal Parts Festive and Fashionable

Give thanks in style.

Nov 21, 2019
gossip-girl-summer-2021-outfits
Shopping

Spotted: Warm-Weather Outfits That the Original Cast Of "Gossip Girl" Would Wear in 2021

"Hot Girl Summer, Kind of Wonderful."

Jul 9, 2021
best-first-date-outfits-2020
Shopping

These First-Date Outfits Will Make You Want to Start Swiping Again

Cheers to cuffing season and bold tops!

Jan 10, 2020
holida-party-outfits-2019
Shopping

6 Non-Basic Holiday Party Outfits That You'll Want to Re-Wear in 2020

From a versatile slip dress to a subtle shimmery sweater.

Dec 19, 2019