Must Read: Tom Ford's Honest New Interview, KNC Beauty Partners With Champion

Tom Ford gets honest in an interview with GQ

Ahead of the release of his second book, "Tom Ford 002," the American luxury designer, director and chairman of the CFDA gets honest in an interview with GQ's Rachel Tashjian. Ford discusses controversial moments in his career, why he believes celebrity stylists should have less power and what American fashion needs "to become a truly global phenomenon." {GQ}

KNC Beauty partners with Champion

KNC Beauty and Champion have teamed up for a limited-edition capsule collection debuting on Nov. 6 at ComplexCon. The pieces — including hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, joggers, bike shorts, leggings and cropped T-shirts — are designed to "[celebrate] women's empowerment and diversity and inclusion," per a press release. The Champion x KNC Beauty Collection will be available on Nov. 17 in Champion retail stores and online at champion.com, and at Champs Sports, Foot Locker, Nordstrom, PacSun, RSVP Gallery and Tilly's retail stores in the United States beginning on Dec. 8. {Fashionista inbox}

Applications open for third round of Gucci Changemakers

At the Gucci Changemakers Summit at Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles Wednesday, executives announced that applications are open for the third round of Gucci Changemakers North America. Once again, leaders of community-based programs in the fields of social justice and equity, arts and culture, education and health equity and wellness are invited to apply for the Impact Fund to receive a $50,000 grant. High school seniors and undergraduate students interested in fashion careers can apply for the Scholarship Program for $20,000 towards their education. To apply, click here: Scholarship Program and Impact Fund. {Fashionista inbox}

Can Schiaparelli commercialize its couture revival?

"American designer Daniel Roseberry has put Schiaparelli back in the spotlight," writes Robert Williams for Business of Fashion. "A corner at Bergdorf Goodman and a series of pop-up shops at Dover Street Market are the latest signs the brand is finally ready to grow distribution beyond its Paris couture salons." But will these efforts translate to retail success? {Business of Fashion}

Kering sustainability officer pens op-ed for Vogue Business

Marie-Claire Daveu, chief sustainability and institutional affairs officer at Kering, pens an op-ed for Vogue Business, asserting that "COP26 should be the moment that changes the fashion industry forever," explaining, "We need to increase the speed of change, and hopefully COP26 will be the impetus that we need to really get moving. We know that on climate change and biodiversity loss, we have less than 10 years to turn things around." {Vogue Business}

