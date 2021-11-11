V.MORA IS HIRING A FASHION PRODUCTION ASSISTANT IN NEW YORK, NY

With years of experience, expertise, amazing talent, & vast national connections V. Mora Development and Consulting wants to bring your fashion dreams to life. This position Is entry level with fashion experience preferred.

V.Mora is hiring for their production team. You will be working with the Production Manager who works with a variety of different clients/collections from the start-up stages of design all the way through production! The position is located in the heart of New York in a beautiful 12,000 ft. studio. You’ll be working closely with the CEO Anna Livermore, who not only started V.Mora in 2008 but recently opened a sister company photo studio called Swift Studios.

Daily tasks includes:



-Pick ups and drop offs at manufacturers

-Scheduling client meetings, booking fit models, etc.

-BOM Sheets

-Tech pack set up

-Ordering office supplies

-Shipping - inventory list on incoming and outgoing tracking numbers

-Assist Pattern Maker - give directions on sample/pattern

-Typing up consultation summaries

-Spec sheet creation

-Fabric + trim sourcing and ordering (checked by manager)

-Take fitting notes

-Quoting production, patterns and samples

-Assist in digitizer for drop off/pick up and direction

-Updating clients reports and helping manage clients

-Assists with all above tasks, to do’s given by manager

Preferred Qualifications and Skills:



-Entry level with Fashion and Design background

-Basic knowledge of Product Development and Production

-Google Suite: Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Drive

-Strong Communication Skills

-Organized and Punctual

-Adobe Suite

-Graphic Design background



You would be working in a friendly and cool environment. We are looking for candidates with excellent communication skills, problem solvers and multi-taskers, with the ability to manage competing priorities. Being highly adaptable is a must, as the fast-paced fashion industry is constantly evolving. The assistant also may have administrative responsibilities, such as data entry, processing orders, invoicing, shipping and receiving.



Please send your resume to: allison@vmora.com