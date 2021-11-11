V.MORA IS HIRING A FASHION PRODUCTION ASSISTANT IN NEW YORK, NY
V.Mora is hiring for their production team. You will be working with the Production Manager who works with a variety of different clients/collections from the start-up stages of design all the way through production! The position is located in the heart of New York in a beautiful 12,000 ft. studio. You’ll be working closely with the CEO Anna Livermore, who not only started V.Mora in 2008 but recently opened a sister company photo studio called Swift Studios.
Daily tasks includes:
-Pick ups and drop offs at manufacturers
-Scheduling client meetings, booking fit models, etc.
-BOM Sheets
-Tech pack set up
-Ordering office supplies
-Shipping - inventory list on incoming and outgoing tracking numbers
-Assist Pattern Maker - give directions on sample/pattern
-Typing up consultation summaries
-Spec sheet creation
-Fabric + trim sourcing and ordering (checked by manager)
-Take fitting notes
-Quoting production, patterns and samples
-Assist in digitizer for drop off/pick up and direction
-Updating clients reports and helping manage clients
-Assists with all above tasks, to do’s given by manager
Preferred Qualifications and Skills:
-Entry level with Fashion and Design background
-Basic knowledge of Product Development and Production
-Google Suite: Gmail, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Drive
-Strong Communication Skills
-Organized and Punctual
-Adobe Suite
-Graphic Design background
You would be working in a friendly and cool environment. We are looking for candidates with excellent communication skills, problem solvers and multi-taskers, with the ability to manage competing priorities. Being highly adaptable is a must, as the fast-paced fashion industry is constantly evolving. The assistant also may have administrative responsibilities, such as data entry, processing orders, invoicing, shipping and receiving.
Please send your resume to: allison@vmora.com