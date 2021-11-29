You Have to See Zendaya's Dress From Every Angle
If there's one thing we know about Zendaya, it's that she loves to weave in subtle references into her big fashion moments. She's said so herself — and admitted as much on Instagram on Monday evening, when a fan account noted that her look for the Ballon D'Or photo call in Paris was reminiscent of a famous "Spider-Man" antagonist.
Zendaya made the first of what will surely be many appearances in the lead-up to "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (the movie comes out on Dec. 17). She and Law Roach weren't about to wait to unleash the capital-f Fashion, though.
They picked a formfitting open-back gown from the Roberto Cavalli Fall 2000 collection, and had current creative director Fausto Puglisi give it an update. He maintained a key design element: a golden spine jewelry piece adorning the open back.
This is also where the callback to "Spider-Man" comes in, which fans were quick to catch onto: @dayacrue posted a side-by-side of the hardware on her Roberto Cavalli gown and of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and his AI arms, noting the similarities between the two: "Zendaya as Dr. Octopus but make it fashion," they wrote. Zendaya then reposted it to her Instagram Stories, adding, "we love a reference." Hey, there's a reason she's a Fashion Icon.
To keep the attention on the back of the Roberto Cavalli dress, Zendaya swept her hair into a low bun, and accessorized with a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings and not much else.
Ah, what did we do to deserve back-to-back Zendaya press tours, for "Dune," now "Spider-Man" and, soon enough, "Euphoria"?
