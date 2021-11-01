Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zoë Kravitz as a Vampire at Breakfast

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

You don't have to look far or hard to see Zoë Kravitz in a good outfit. Just open Instagram — you'll likely find her in the coolest baggy jeans you've ever laid eyes on and then meditate on her innate ability to make a cream turtleneck an instant fall must-have. Who needs the runway when Kravitz makes a lunch date with Channing Tatum the place to spot trends?

A master of chic everyday dressing, Kravitz has even managed to make her Halloween costumes stand out from the proverbial pack. In 2018, the actor attended a Casamigos Halloween party in an outfit that she called "Mornings Suck Vampire." In other words she was a vampire at breakfast, complete with a satin robe, striped boxers, a pair of "Seinfeld" socks, furry Gucci loafers and a pink towel, which was wrapped around her head in true "just showered" fashion. She rounded out the morning ensemble with a smiley face mug, a stack of newspapers and crystal-encrusted cat-eye sunglasses. While she applied fake blood by her mouth and on her white tank, there really wasn't anything scary about this look — and, in my opinion, it's an ideal Halloween costume, striking the perfect balance between casual and clever with a little fashion sprinkled in.

You'll have to wait another year to recreate this Halloween costume, but mornings will continue to suck, so we might as well make them a little better by taking cues from Kravitz on how to show up to breakfast.

