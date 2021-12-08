Peak Vintage Betsey Johnson Returns to the Red Carpet Via Addison Rae

Addison Rae in Betsey Johnson at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As recently reported in The New York Times, the red carpet is back, baby. That said, some new phenomena have taken shape in the 2021 red-carpet landscape, including TikTok stars and vintage fashion. At the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles Tuesday night, these forces combined to create a pretty powerful look: Addison Rae, no stranger to retro fashion moments, in a vintage Betsey Johnson dress and Dior-by-John-Galliano necklace.

The bias-cut dress is a romantic dusty rose color with a touch of burgundy sequined embroidery throughout the floral-printed fabric. The nostalgic frock may not immediately scream "red carpet" — Steph commented that, on its own, it would have been her ideal bat mitzvah dress — and that's why the styling was key. Molly Dickson's decision to add the dramatic Dior choker, which perfectly ties into the dress's embroidery, dresses up the whole look.

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

While the dress is emblematic of Johnson's designs during her 1990s heyday, a rep for the brand confirms it's actually from her Spring 2013 line (which I guess still counts as vintage). Of course, Johnson often revisited signatures from her past, and regardless of when it was produced, this dress is peak Betsey Johnson, and apparently very popular — Devon Lee Carlson posted a selfie in what appears to be the same style earlier that same day.

Rae's wasn't the only noteworthy look from the 2021 People's Choice Awards; see all the best-dressed stars including Sydney Sweeney in YSL, Halle Berry in Rick Owens, Tinx in Dior and more in the gallery below.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.