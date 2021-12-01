AGMES JEWELRY IS SEEKING A WHOLESALE GLOBAL SALES MANAGER IN NEW YORK CITY

AGMES is a New York-based jewelry line focusing on clean lines and sculptural silhouettes. All pieces are handmade locally in New York from precious metals. We are dedicated to creating pieces that will become modern heirlooms and embody a sense of timelessness The collection is currently sold at top e-commerce and specialty retailers around the world, as well as at our own DTC site, www.agmesnyc.com.

We are a small team, seeking a Global Sales Manager to help with our growing business. Our ideal candidate is someone who is organized, a good communicator and team player, has pre-existing buyer relationships, and has at least 5 years sales experience in the fashion and/or jewelry industry.

Responsibilities Include:

• Oversee account management and work collaboratively to meet and exceed immediate goals and build foundation for long-term growth

• Create wholesale strategy roadmap including identifying target doors worldwide and sales projections

• New account outreach and lead market appointments

• Manage terms, distribution, and partnership negotiations

• Ongoing sales analysis and support – including reorder and swap recommendations for wholesale accounts

• Build future merchandise plans using retail performance information and advise on pricing collections

• Analyze book-in versus development to identify development waste and opportunities and combine with retail performance for 360 degree evaluation

• Monitor style performance to ensure actions are taken to realize reorder opportunities, maintain health of business, and maximize growth

• Oversee sales orders and invoicing are accurate and up-to-date

• Ensure clients receive training materials and clinics are conducted

• Pull key reporting for the division and summarize for management

Qualifications:

• Based in New York and available to work in-person

• 5+ year in a sales role for a growing company (2+ with management experience)

• Pre-existing global sales relationships

• Experience working with all store formats: large department stores, online retailers, concept shops and small boutiques

• Applicant must be team oriented with a can-do attitude

• Organized, with an ability to prioritize time-sensitive assignments

• Strong communication skills and attention to detail

• Strong sense of the fashion industry and marketplace

• Strong interest in jewelry sales and product analysis

• Multi-tasker with high attention to detail

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills

• Highly Proficient in Excel and Microsoft Suite



To apply please send your resume to: info@agmesnyc.com