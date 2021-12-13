Must Read: Alexander Mcqueen Collaborates With Welsh Youth, How the Pandemic Has Changed Work for Beauty Entrepreneurs

Photo: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Alexander McQueen collaborates with Welsh youth

Last year, Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton developed an educational collaboration with three Welsh organizations to familiarize youth from the South of Wales with fashion and the creative arts. The project began with a four-day location photoshoot of the young participants in the brand's Fall 2020 collection and later progressed into embroidery workshops. The fashion house gave the young people sketchbooks and Polaroid cameras to keep visual diaries throughout the project. The brand compiled their completed works into a book, "Alexander McQueen in Wales," a short documentary and a fashion film (watch here). {Fashionista inbox}

How the pandemic has changed work for beauty entrepreneurs

Beauty Independent's Rachel Brown collected responses from 28 beauty entrepreneurs and executives on how their work-life practices have changed since the pandemic. From founders of spas to skin-care companies, several agreed that they missed connecting with humans in person but appreciated the increased focus on wellness. {Beauty Independent}

Tracking Loro Piana cashmere from goat to store

The luxury knitwear brand Loro Piana is launching a program that will allow customers to trace every step of production of one of its baby cashmere sweaters. Vanessa Friedman gives an overview of the ambitious project for The New York Times, and Elizabeth Paton and André Wheeler provide a detailed, step-by-step writeup of the cashmere sweater-making process, from goat to store. {The New York Times}

Chanel's advent calendar controversy is a wake-up call for luxury brands

While TikTok doesn't seem like it goes with Chanel's heritage tweed, the luxury house may benefit from promoting its products on the app. In a new piece for Business of Fashion, Lauren Sherman writes that the brand, which made headlines last week for its widely-mocked advent calendar, is missing opportunities to populate TikTok with more positive messages. "The halo of the runway and airbrushed advertising campaigns may have once been enough to keep luxury brands shiny in the eyes of these shoppers," Sherman writes. "When perception is increasingly influenced by TikTok, luxury houses must engage or risk being left behind." {Business of Fashion}

