December 1, 2021
Great Outfits in Fashion History: Angela Bassett in the Best '90s Slip Dress

A good example of why you should start wearing green.
Angela Bassett at the premiere of "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" in 1998. 

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Fashion is literally green with envy: From grass-colored suits to sage-tinted coats, the found-in-nature hue is everywhere. And while there are several recent examples of the best ways to go literal green, Angela Bassett's one-shoulder slip dress from the "How Stella Got Her Groove Back" premiere in 1998 is high on the list of must-repeat throwbacks. 

The simple, cut-on-the-bias gown done in a sumptuous olive silk has a timeless, seasonless appeal, making it appropriate for a festive gathering during the holiday season — or in Bassett's case, a red carpet in the summertime. The orange piping along the top of the dress adds a sporty flair and provides a cool contrast to its earthy color. 

Below, shop a selection of silky slip dresses that will help you embrace fashion's favorite color. 

