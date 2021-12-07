Babel Showroom Is Seeking New-York Based Wholesale Sales Interns

Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a New York based intern! 2-3 days required.

Image courtesy of Babel Fair Showroom

Babel Fair Showroom is quickly growing and in need of a New York based intern! 2-3 days required. Babel Fair Showroom represents international designers and works with notable retailers (Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters, Bloomingdales, etc). This is a wholesale intern position and unpaid.

Our Intern will have a great opportunity to learn about the wholesale side of fashion retail, as well as work with great designers and buyers. We are a small company so there is a lot of opportunity to grow and learn within our business. Can start immediately!