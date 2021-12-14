18 Industry Insiders on What They Hope to See From Beauty in 2022

The true beauty of the beauty industry is that there's always room for creative innovation, new techniques and remarkable ways of rethinking stuffy norms. And the start of a new year is the perfect opportunity to take some time for reflection and thought about where things can and should be heading in the future.

As we close out 2021 and look toward 2022, Fashionista turned to respected tastemakers, leaders and creative forces in the beauty community — spanning brand founders, makeup artists, editors, hairstylists and skin-care experts — about their visions for what they'd like to see happen with the industry in 2022.

Alisia Ford

Founder, Glory Skincare

Alisia Ford. Photo: Brianna Lee

"I want us to normalize the reality that Black founders can create beauty brands suitable for all. I also hope to see more representation. We've improved, but we have more work to do."

Mario Dedivanovic

Makeup Artist and Founder, Makeup By Mario

Mario Dedivanovic. Photo: Courtesy of Makeup by Mario

"I would love to see less judgment in general, but especially when it comes to the youth-driven trends on social media. Beauty should be a fun, safe space to be creative, try new things and lift each other up."

Kristina Rodulfo

Beauty Content Creator

Kristina Rodulfo. Photo: Courtesy of Kristina Rodulfo

"I hope we continue to see mission-driven beauty brands thrive in the industry. It's not enough for a beauty brand to focus on the bottom line of the business anymore. Beauty consumers care about social impact, too. There is a real desire for beauty brands with a deeper purpose than profit."

Blake Newby

Beauty & Style Editor, Essence

Blake Newby. Photo: Nigil Crawford

"I'd love to see more Black women beauty executives. There are already some truly incredible ones, but we need to see more. And when I say executive I mean executive, the ones running things up top.

David Yi

CEO, Very Good Light

David Yi, Photo: Courtesy of Good Light

"I think it's time to shake up the beauty industry and break down barriers of hypermasculinity and hyperfemininity. We must challenge oppressive societal notions of gender roles and what we can and cannot do. I hope that in 2022 we can understand that there is beauty beyond the binary. That's my goal — fighting for space and gender inclusion."

Sean Garrette

Esthetician and Founder, Sean Garrette Skin

Sean Garrette. Photo: Tone Woolfe

"I would like to see size and gender diversity normalized within the beauty industry, especially in the male grooming sector. When it comes to male grooming, there's still this outdated aesthetic of 'fit,' 'masculine' men — usually white — advertised as the standard. I'm not muscular or particularly 'masculine,' yet I still shave and use grooming products. I would like to be represented in that area of the beauty industry."

Melissa Medvedich

Founder, Supernal

Melissa Medvedich. Photo: Tom Medvedich

"In 2020, Credo announced its sustainable packaging guidelines for all brand partners. As a consumer, I find clear and accurate instructions for the disposal of finished products immensely helpful. I hope to continue to see more of the beauty industry offer this facet of brand community education."

Dr. Michelle Henry

Dermatologist, Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan in New York City

Dr. Michelle Henry. Photo: Courtesy of Dr. Michelle Henry

"I would love to see that the commentary surrounding a woman's decision to have (or not have) cosmetic treatments become neutral. All women should be empowered to make the decisions that make them feel better."

Nayamka Roberts-Smith

Esthetician and Founder, The Golden Rx Skin Studio

Nayamka Roberts-Smith. Photo: Courtesy of Nayamka Roberts-Smith

"There are two things I'd love to see leave the beauty community: The first is fear-mongering marketing with huge hyperboles regarding ingredients and 'chemicals.' The second is single-hero ingredient formulas, which encourage overuse and irresponsible layering. Products that I love are always expert blends of several powerful actives."

Tweety Elitou

Style Editor, BET Digital

Tweety Elitou. Photo: Courtesy of Tweety Elitou

"In the upcoming year, I would love for beauty brands to showcase more diversity in product and lifestyle imagery. As an editor, I'm always given the news about products, however, I am often disappointed when the photos lack a range of skin tones."

Jaleesa Jaikaran

Makeup Artist and Host, "The Life of a Makeup Artist" podcast

Jaleesa Jaikaran. Photo: Peter Wise

"There are some slow changes happening in the beauty industry, but inclusivity shouldn't be a trend that deserves a prize. Inclusivity should be normalized to ensure every race, gender and ability are given the same opportunities and exposure both in front and behind the camera."

Lesley Thornton

Esthetician and Founder, Klur

Lesley Thornton. Photo: Susanne Kindt

"I'm all for normalizing rest as a form of beauty care, not beauty sleep, but turning down and resisting things that don't have to be done. Hustling is fine, but rest is necessary — hustle culture isn't healing anyone or making us more beautiful."

David Lopez

Celebrity Hairstylist

David Lopez. Photo: Courtesy of David Lopez

"I would like to see rules and judgment leave the beauty world next year. Beauty is all about personal choices and we need to move beyond gender labels and leave behind the binary of beauty."

Tisha Thompson

Founder, LYS Beauty

Tisha Thompson. Photo: Courtesy of LYS Beauty

"I'm excited for the next wave of total authenticity and vulnerability from beauty brands, influencers and consumers alike. I'm really inspired by Gen Z and their ability to show up in their truest form. I hope this movement sticks around. It's about shifting the goal from the never-ending pursuit of perfection to celebrating exactly who and what we are today."

René de la Garza

Esthetician and Founder, Brow Down Studios

René de la Garza. Photo: Alex de la Hidalga

"Having perfect skin is unrealistic, so I would love to see more people embracing their natural skin texture and tone on social media, without filters."

Fiona Chan

Founder, Youthforia

Fiona Chan. Photo: Courtesy of Fiona Chan

"I love the idea of 'Tiktok Beauty Hacks' being normalized in the beauty community. I absolutely love seeing really cool and unique makeup hacks on TikTok, where people use products and unique tools in very different ways. There's so much creativity on my For You Page, and I'd love to see more of that."

Daniel Martin

Makeup artist and Global Director of Artistry & Education, Tatcha

Daniel Martin. Photo: Bartosz Jankowski

"I'd like to see full transparency in the beauty industry, especially when it comes to what is in certain cosmetics. I like to see stricter regulations."

Dr. Joshua Zeichner

Associate Professor of Dermatology and Director of Cosmetic & Clinical Research in Dermatology, Mount Sinai Hospital

Dr. Joshua Zeichner. Photo: Courtesy of Dr. Joshua Zeichner

"I wish public figures would be open and honest about what [cosmetic procedures] they have done. Otherwise, it sets unrealistic expectations of beauty for the rest of the world."

