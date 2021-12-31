Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
The 11 Most Memorable Campaigns of 2021
Publish date:

The 11 Most Memorable Campaigns of 2021

This year, we handed out superlatives, from "Most Likely to Inspire a H*rny Reaction on Twitter" to "Campaign Stars We'd Most Like to Adopt Us."
Author:

This year, we handed out superlatives, from "Most Likely to Inspire a H*rny Reaction on Twitter" to "Campaign Stars We'd Most Like to Adopt Us."

We just can't help it: Here at Fashionista, we love a good ad campaign. Each season, we obsessively keep track of every marketing attempt that comes through our inbox, spring through fall, summer 'til holiday.

But it's only every now and then that we come across a campaign shoot so incredible, it transcends the collection it's trying to sell to us. (It helps, of course, that looking is always free — we're on media salaries, after all.) This year, we picked 11 campaigns that stuck with us — from the serious capital-F fashion moments to the utterly-meme-able short films — and decided to commemorate them by giving out superlatives. 

Check out our picks for the 11 most memorable campaigns of 2021 in the gallery below:

jodie turner smith joshua jackson j crew
VERSACE SS21_ADV Campaign (2)
LANVIN_SS21_LAYOUT_DP_HR_2
11
Gallery
11 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

11.jpg
Style

See Every Spring 2016 Ad Campaign Right Here

The entire seasonal offering in one place.

Feb 10, 2016
Fashion Week

The Best Bags from the Fall 2013 Runways

After we overdosed you on drool-worthy shoes from the Fall 2013 runways, we thought we'd push it a bit further with the best handbags from the Fall 2013 shows.

Apr 10, 2014
best-ad-campaigns-2020
News

The 22 Most Memorable Campaigns of 2020

Many of which show people at home with the best kind of extras: their tight-knit quarantine circle of family and friends.

Dec 22, 2020
fends-spring-2021
News

See All of the Spring 2021 Ad Campaigns Here

Browse them all as they're rolled out.

Mar 19, 2021