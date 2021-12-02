Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Must Read: New Report Highlights Supply Chain Crisis's Effect on Fashion, Tanya Taylor Launches Nail Polish

Plus, Gabriela Hearst to donate December sales to Save the Children's Afghanistan Crisis Children's Fund.
Imran Amed, founder and CEO of The Business of Fashion, and Achim Berg (R) speak on stage during BoF VOICES 2021 at Soho Farmhouse on December 02, 2021

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Business of Fashion's annual State of Fashion report highlights potential impact of the supply chain crisis on the industry's pandemic recovery
On Thursday, Business of Fashion published its 2022 State of Fashion report with McKinsey & Company, which looks ahead at the industry's pandemic recovery (and how the supply chain crisis might affect it), the most pressing issues for brands (namely, sustainability), the areas they're looking to invest in (such as the "metaverse") and more. Read the full report here. {Business of Fashion}

Tanya Taylor launches nail polish
Tanya Taylor partnered with Paintbox for its first foray into beauty: two nail polish sets ($50 each), to be sold on Instagram, featuring shades inspired by the brand's Resort 2022 collection. The first "Power Couple" duo contains Like Wild and Like Wonder ("where a tropical green meets sky blue"), and the second has Like Muse and Like Canyon ("a vivid magenta purple and warm clay shade"). Check them out in the gallery below. {Fashionista Inbox}

Recommended Articles

Tanya Taylor x Paintbox-5
Tanya Taylor x Paintbox-2
Tanya Taylor x Paintbox-3
3
Gallery
3 Images

Gabriela Hearst to donate December sales to Save the Children's Afghanistan Crisis Children's Fund
Gabriela Hearst pledged to donate 100% of net proceeds from ready-to-wear, handbags and accessories from its e-commerce and its flagship stores in New York and London from Dec. 1 through Dec. 25 to Save the Children's Afghanistan Crisis Children's Fund. "The children of Afghanistan are in our thoughts and actions this holiday season. Just because we are far doesn't mean the pain is not close," the designer said, in a statement. "Hopefully other generous spirits can bring more attention and healing to their life and death situation." {Fashionista Inbox}

How Ganni plans to eliminate leather
In Business of Fashion, Rachel Deely reports on Ganni's efforts to stop using virgin leather by 2023, a commitment it first announced in October, from the progress it's made to the challenges it's facing. "I'm not worried about alienating any [customers]," founder Nicolaj Reffstrup said. "But I'm super worried about being able to deliver the same kind of blockbuster products that we've been doing hitherto — it's a huge concern." {Business of Fashion}

