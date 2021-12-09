CARLUS Agency Is Seeking A Sales Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

Available to start on January 3rd for 6 months internship

Paid Internship

Office in Meatpacking District, New York

Carlus Agency is looking for a Sales Assistant, to take on responsibilities including, but not limited to:



● Preparing collection and sales materials for seasonal markets

● Assisting during market / selling appointments within a showroom setting

● Assist in the management of wholesale sample request, reorder request and return request

● Ability to work with intercompany systems for note taking, data input and order processing

● Updating company spreadsheets with up-to-date, accurate and relevant information

● Wholesale calendar / appointment organization

● Assist with daily office tasks and errands

● New client research / business development

● Prospecting existing and new markets, stores, …

● Travel during market, if needed

PROFILE



Desired Skills & Experience:



● At minimum, 3 Days of Open Availability (M-F, regular office hours)

● A good attitude with a desire to learn and work within the fast-paced fashion industry

● Excellent communication, interpersonal and Microsoft office skills

● Ability to operate independently, as well as to be a team player

● Strong organizational skills, with a pro-active and problem-solving approach to tasks

● Detail oriented with strong analytical skills



SPECIFIC NEEDS



To apply, please email your resume and social links to j@juliencarlus.com, with the subject line: Sales Assistant.