CARLUS Agency Is Seeking A Sales Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)
Available to start on January 3rd for 6 months internship
Paid Internship
Office in Meatpacking District, New York
Carlus Agency is looking for a Sales Assistant, to take on responsibilities including, but not limited to:
● Preparing collection and sales materials for seasonal markets
● Assisting during market / selling appointments within a showroom setting
● Assist in the management of wholesale sample request, reorder request and return request
● Ability to work with intercompany systems for note taking, data input and order processing
● Updating company spreadsheets with up-to-date, accurate and relevant information
● Wholesale calendar / appointment organization
● Assist with daily office tasks and errands
● New client research / business development
● Prospecting existing and new markets, stores, …
● Travel during market, if needed
PROFILE
Desired Skills & Experience:
● At minimum, 3 Days of Open Availability (M-F, regular office hours)
● A good attitude with a desire to learn and work within the fast-paced fashion industry
● Excellent communication, interpersonal and Microsoft office skills
● Ability to operate independently, as well as to be a team player
● Strong organizational skills, with a pro-active and problem-solving approach to tasks
● Detail oriented with strong analytical skills
SPECIFIC NEEDS
To apply, please email your resume and social links to j@juliencarlus.com, with the subject line: Sales Assistant.