December 21, 2021
Oscar de la Renta Goes Into the Matrix for Carrie-Anne Moss' Custom Premiere Look

Trinity wasn't the only one to reference the iconic franchise on the red carpet.
Carrie-Anne Moss attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18, 2021 2

What would Oscar de la Renta look like if it went into the Matrix? Fernando García and Laura Kim have one theory, which was presented at the red carpet premiere of "The Matrix: Resurrections" in San Francisco, on none other than Trinity herself.

Carrie-Anne Moss arrived on the green carpet on Saturday in a custom pleated black silk chiffon gown and cape from the brand, styled by Sydney Lopez. But that's not what makes the design so spectacular: Look down the skirt and you'll notice a series of silver and green sequins and threadwork that mimic the iconic "digital rain" computer code from the film franchise; "Oscar de la Renta" made it in there, too. Moss topped it off with custom green jewelry — earrings and a ring — by Lillian Shalom.

Carrie-Anne Moss attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre on December 18, 2021

Swipe through the Instagram post below to really admire this clever touch.

Moss wasn't the only one to take inspiration from "The Matrix" for her premiere look: Franchise newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II donned a very original-trilogy slick black leather trench and trousers by Bottega Veneta, topped with some rectangular sunglasses, styled by Jan-Michael Quammie. And the color palette of Priyanka Chopra-Jonas' custom Halpern gown, styled by Law Roach, drew from her character in the film, Sati

See the best looks from "The Matrix: Resurrections" red carpet in the gallery, below.

Matrix-Resurrections-1
Matrix-Resurrections-4
Matrix-Resurrections-3
11
Gallery
11 Images

