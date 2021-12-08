Great Outfits in Fashion History: Cate Blanchett in Ultra-Lush Velvet

I want to stumble upon this dress in a vintage store and wear it to my next holiday party.

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Fact: Cate Blanchett always has been, and always will be, a style icon.

Fact: Velvet is one of winter's best and most fun fabrics.

And if we can accept the above are both true — which they absolutely are — then we can safely assume that Cate Blanchett plus velvet can only equal one of the most powerful fashion combinations known to mankind. The math completely supports me on this.

If you need an example, please see the above photo, which features one Miss Cate Blanchett at the 2005 Berlinale International Film Festival premiere of "The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou" wearing a mixed-media dress that includes a velvet top so lush it could probably be seen in space that evening. Seriously, this fabric looks like it's lit from within, it's so plush. A trio of ruched rosettes nips in the waist, and a black moire silk makes up the skirt. This is the kind of dress I'd love to stumble upon in a thrift store to wear to my next holiday party and purr, "Oh, this old thing?" when people ask me where it's from. I even have the black satin heels to match.

Cate, if you've still got this in your closet somewhere, call me. Everyone else feeling inspired, pick up some cozy velvet pieces from the gallery below:

