Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Celebrity Stylist Molly Dickson is seeking interns for 2022 In Los Angeles

Candidates must be responsible, proactive, motivated, detail-oriented and eager to learn about the styling world.
Author:

Candidates must be responsible, proactive, motivated, detail-oriented and eager to learn about the styling world. This is a fast-paced and many times high-stress position, applicants should be able to stay level at all times. Hours can vary but are usually long and some weekends are required. Intern duties include but are not limited to: Check-ins & returns, assisting and attending on celebrity fittings, editorial shoots and film/commercial shoots, attending showroom appointments, liaising with PR and showroom contacts, completing daily administrative tasks and projects, etc.

Applicants must be local to LA and have a reliable mode of transportation. Should be highly organized, able to multitask, honest, dedicated and hard working. Must be in college and able to receive college credit. This position is unpaid.

Discretion is key as we work with many top tier clients and they value their privacy. We often deal with many confidential and private matters and those instances should be treated as such.

For a glimpse at Molly’s day to day and client base you can look at her Instagram: @mollyddicskon

To Apply please send your resume to: info@mollyddickson.com your application be sure to include your full name, email, phone number, availability and any relevant work experience and a list of 3 references 

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

pexels-artem-beliaikin-1036856
Sponsored Story

Celebrity Stylist seeks Full Time Stylist Assistant And An Intern In Los Angeles

Stylist Assistant candidates must have at least 2-3 years of experience working with another celebrity stylist.

Sep 7, 2021
bpcm
Careers

BPCM Is Seeking Interns For Fall 2018 In Los Angeles

We are seeking bright, motivated, committed and self-starting candidates who are passionate about PR , Fashion and VIP/Celebrity Services to join the team immediately!

Aug 14, 2018
5159_ONE_SIZE_IMAGE_01_351186 Jill and Jordan
Careers

Los Angeles Based Stylists Seeking Fashion Interns For Spring '19

We are looking for candidates who are self-motivated, able to multi-task in a fast paced environment, discreet and have an interest in fashion.

Mar 20, 2019
TOF Store - VR - 1-45
Sponsored Story

CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store Is Seeking A Fashion Marketing And Merchandising Intern In Los Angeles

Candidates should be highly motivated, intellectually curious, and eager to work alongside many of the most creative and established names in contemporary culture.

Jun 28, 2021