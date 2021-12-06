Must Read: Inside Chanel's New Building in Paris, Black Influencers Get Paid 35% Less Than White Influencers

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Inside Chanel's new 19M building in Paris

Tina Isaac-Goizé got a tour of Chanel's newly opened 19M building in Paris for a piece in The New York Times. The seven-level structure, which will serve as the backdrop for the brand's Métiers d'Art collection show on Tuesday, is situated on the northern edge of Paris and houses 11 of Chanel's specialists. According to Bruno Pavlovsky, Chanel's president of fashion, the goal of the space was to have 600 employees working under one roof while preserving their relative independence. The building also features rooms for masterclasses, workshops and exhibitions. {The New York Times}

Black influencers get paid 35% less than white influencers

A new study by the influencer marketing agency MSL reveals that the racial pay gap between Black and white influencers is 35%. Since the national average pay gap between Black and white workers across industries is lower than the influencer gap at 25%, the agency's report said its findings should serve as a "wake-up call for fashion and beauty." To help narrow the racial pay gap, MSL has committed to developing an Influencer Pay Index to track all influencer pay through its Fluency platform to become "the benchmark for industry principles." {WWD}

Why investors are taking a growth-above-profits approach to DTC brands

Investors are a hopeful bunch right now, with several putting their funds towards not-yet profitable direct-to-consumer brands that have the potential to become the retail giants of tomorrow. "A lack of profits today — or a clear idea of when and how these start-ups will eventually operate in the black — is of little concern to investors hoping to get in on the ground floor of the next Gap or Nike," writes Cathaleen Chen in a new piece for Business of Fashion. "People also have plenty of money to invest. The economy has roared back from the pandemic, while the US Federal Reserve has maintained low-interest rates. There is more capital out there to fund the next Amazon than there are candidates for the role." {Business of Fashion}

