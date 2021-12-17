Chapter 2 is Hiring A Showroom Manager In New York, NY
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Oversee the management and execution of the showroom maintenance and operations including:
- Merchandising showroom samples + ensuring showroom is up to CH2 level of expectations
- Scheduling and overseeing showroom cleaning and organization
- Organizing, receiving approval, and ordering office supplies
- Preparing for meetings and events in the showroom
- Overseeing deliveries, shipments, pick ups, unpacking
- Administrative assistance for senior management and co-founders as needed
- Develop protocol & internal memo system for NYC showroom upkeep/scheduling
- Maintaining scheduling and calendars; including CH2 internal calendar
- Assisting senior management with administrative meeting, travel, and event arrangements
- Managing staff requests for the office and communicating with appropriate senior management for approvals and coordination
- Preparing the showroom space for meetings and appointments
- Manage sample trafficking + inventories through Mayvien
- Assisting team with sample loans and check-in/out on Mayvien
- Adding new sample collections to Mayvien & making sure inventory is up to date
- Coordinating sample receipt and return with clients
- Management of showroom appointments and coordinating with the senior team on loaning protocol and sample availability between Press & VIP
- Assist with the ideation and coordination of team building activities and office events
- Assist with the logistics and coordination of outward facing CH2 events including industry and community engagement events, Press Days, Fashion Weeks, and etc.
JOB QUALIFICATIONS:
- In-depth knowledge of the fashion industry and its timelines, pace, and nuances
- Strong organizational and administrative skills
- Excellent presentation skills
- The ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines
- Ability to work with team members at all levels
- Strong relationship building skills
- Strong communication skills both verbal and written
- Agile problem solving approach that can pivot to opportunity
- Excellent multi-tasking skills
Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience. Full company benefits are offered to all of our full-time employees. To apply: email resumes to jobs@chapter2agency.com with “NY Showroom Manager” in the subject line.