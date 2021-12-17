Chapter 2 is Hiring A Showroom Manager In New York, NY

Chapter 2, a leading global communications firm with teams in NY and LA is seeking a Showroom Manager for the NY HQ.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Oversee the management and execution of the showroom maintenance and operations including:

Merchandising showroom samples + ensuring showroom is up to CH2 level of expectations



Scheduling and overseeing showroom cleaning and organization



Organizing, receiving approval, and ordering office supplies



Preparing for meetings and events in the showroom



Overseeing deliveries, shipments, pick ups, unpacking



Administrative assistance for senior management and co-founders as needed

Develop protocol & internal memo system for NYC showroom upkeep/scheduling

Maintaining scheduling and calendars; including CH2 internal calendar



Assisting senior management with administrative meeting, travel, and event arrangements



Managing staff requests for the office and communicating with appropriate senior management for approvals and coordination



Preparing the showroom space for meetings and appointments

Manage sample trafficking + inventories through Mayvien

Assisting team with sample loans and check-in/out on Mayvien



Adding new sample collections to Mayvien & making sure inventory is up to date



Coordinating sample receipt and return with clients

Management of showroom appointments and coordinating with the senior team on loaning protocol and sample availability between Press & VIP

Assist with the ideation and coordination of team building activities and office events

Assist with the logistics and coordination of outward facing CH2 events including industry and community engagement events, Press Days, Fashion Weeks, and etc.

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

In-depth knowledge of the fashion industry and its timelines, pace, and nuances

Strong organizational and administrative skills

Excellent presentation skills

The ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines

Ability to work with team members at all levels

Strong relationship building skills

Strong communication skills both verbal and written

Agile problem solving approach that can pivot to opportunity

Excellent multi-tasking skills

Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience. Full company benefits are offered to all of our full-time employees. To apply: email resumes to jobs@chapter2agency.com with “NY Showroom Manager” in the subject line.