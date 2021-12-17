Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Chapter 2 is Hiring A Showroom Manager In New York, NY

Chapter 2, a leading global communications firm with teams in NY and LA is seeking a Showroom Manager for the NY HQ.
Author:
Chapter Two Final Logo

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Oversee the management and execution of the showroom maintenance and operations including:
    • Merchandising showroom samples + ensuring showroom is up to CH2 level of expectations
    • Scheduling and overseeing showroom cleaning and organization
    • Organizing, receiving approval, and ordering office supplies
    • Preparing for meetings and events in the showroom
    • Overseeing deliveries, shipments, pick ups, unpacking
    • Administrative assistance for senior management and co-founders as needed
  • Develop protocol & internal memo system for NYC showroom upkeep/scheduling
    • Maintaining scheduling and calendars; including CH2 internal calendar
    • Assisting senior management with administrative meeting, travel, and event arrangements
    • Managing staff requests for the office and communicating with appropriate senior management for approvals and coordination
    • Preparing the showroom space for meetings and appointments
  • Manage sample trafficking + inventories through Mayvien
    • Assisting team with sample loans and check-in/out on Mayvien
    • Adding new sample collections to Mayvien & making sure inventory is up to date
    • Coordinating sample receipt and return with clients
  • Management of showroom appointments and coordinating with the senior team on loaning protocol and sample availability between Press & VIP
  • Assist with the ideation and coordination of team building activities and office events
  • Assist with the logistics and coordination of outward facing CH2 events including industry and community engagement events, Press Days, Fashion Weeks, and etc.

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

Recommended Articles

  • In-depth knowledge of the fashion industry and its timelines, pace, and nuances
  • Strong organizational and administrative skills
  • Excellent presentation skills
  • The ability to handle pressure and meet deadlines
  • Ability to work with team members at all levels
  • Strong relationship building skills
  • Strong communication skills both verbal and written
  • Agile problem solving approach that can pivot to opportunity
  • Excellent multi-tasking skills

Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience. Full company benefits are offered to all of our full-time employees. To apply: email resumes to jobs@chapter2agency.com with “NY Showroom Manager” in the subject line.

Related Stories

Chapter Two Final Logo
Sponsored Story

Chapter 2 seeks Sustainability Division Account Executive in New York, NY

CHAPTER 2, a leading communications firm with teams in NY and LA, is seeking a dynamic candidate to join our agency, working within the Sustainability Division.

Sep 2, 2021
Chapter Two Final Logo
Sponsored Story

CHAPTER 2 SEEKING PR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR, EMERGING & DESIGNER FASHION DIVISION (NEW YORK, LOS ANGELES)

Chapter 2, a leading global communications firm with teams in NY, LA and Miami, is seeking a dynamic candidate to join our agency leading our Emerging and Designer Fashion Division.

Aug 16, 2021
Chapter Two Final Logo
Sponsored Story

CHAPTER 2 IS HIRING AN ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE, CANNABIS DIVISION IN EITHER LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK OR REMOTE

Chapter 2, a leading communications firm with teams in NY and LA, is seeking a dynamic candidate to join our agency, working across our Cannabis Division.

Aug 4, 2021
Chapter Two Final Logo
Sponsored Story

CHAPTER 2 SEEKING PR MANAGER, FASHION IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote)

Leading communications firm, Chapter 2, is seeking a full-time PR Manager in our Fashion Division to specifically focus on emerging designer, sneaker, and legacy streetwear fashion brands

May 7, 2021