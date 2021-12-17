Chapter 2 PR & VIP Account Director, Fashion Division (New York City)

Chapter 2, a leading global communications firm with teams in NY and LA is seeking a PR + VIP Account Director in the Fashion Division.

Chapter 2, a leading global communications firm, is seeking a dynamic candidate to join our agency to lead premiere accounts in our Fashion Division. The full-time role of PR & VIP Account Director, Fashion Division will focus on the agency’s Designer and Corporate Fashion Accounts and report directly to the agency’s senior leadership, including the CEO and President. This role will specifically focus on top-billing, larger scale accounts, therefore a background in corporate communications + VIP strategy will be strongly prioritized.

Across all divisions, Chapter 2 Account Directors strategize and execute clients’ day-to-day communications efforts, direct supporting teams, as well as work with senior management on internal Chapter 2 growth initiatives and management activities. This role is expected to already have developed strong relationships with top-tier media and VIP contacts, and be able to nurture productive, trusting, and meaningful relationships with our clients and team.

Our ideal candidate has 8+ years experience in a fashion public relations or marketing capacity, with deep knowledge and interest in streetwear, sneakers/footwear, luxury, and global, iconic brands.

Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience. Full company benefits are offered to all of our full-time employees

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

Be a thoughtful and empowering leader of our purpose-driven communications agency; manage and mentor our Fashion Division team across all our offices to drive client goals and KPIs with guidance from Chapter 2 Senior Management

Oversee the day-to-day account management of Fashion Division clients and serve as main contact; collaborate with clients on their messaging, visual assets, deliverables, and internal timelines; oversee the production, edit and publishing of press/marketing materials including client pitches, releases, media alerts, and bios making them dynamic and press worthy

Work with team in developing long-term plans, insights, and strategy recommendations for clients, demonstrating a thorough understanding of their brand, industry competition and relevant media; actively help build cohesive, strategic, and meaningful communications campaigns

Create and execute carefully crafted communication and PR plans that interlock with client’s objectives; lead the proactive communication and outreach to target editors and stylists to secure top level media coverage and increase brand visibility

Secure top-level media that embodies the brands voice, both larger brand feature stories, profiles and product placement

Lead the organization and coordination of interviews, seeding initiatives, activations, etc with greater team and divisions

Work closely with client’s external (and potential) brand partners to lead creative and innovative, results-driven programs with their various business enterprises, partnerships, launches, collaborations and activations

Oversee planning and execution of client events across all company divisions including budget management, vendor relations, sponsor relations, etc. with account team and event vendors/production team

Oversee monitoring processes for press coverage and reporting to clients; oversee completion of monthly status reports and ensure delivery to client; work internal teams on regular updating of client press books and reports

Work with company founders in brainstorming and presenting unique opportunities to continue to elevate and deepen Chapter 2’s profile in the industry

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

Thorough knowledge and understanding of principles in PR, marketing, and digital media, as well as the current (and changing!) global media landscape

Excellent relationships with media contacts and celebrity stylists in fashion, culture, and lifestyle press in both the print and online/digital space

8+ years experience in a public relations capacity either in-house with a top brand or at a leading agency

Experience successfully managing large-scale fashion PR campaigns from strategy development through execution with track record of proven results; experience developing goals for team and clients, and monitoring and reporting on progress to teams

Effective leadership qualities and proactive attitude with managing projects and responsibilities and track record of growing a team

Strategic thinker who can bring fresh and innovative ideas to the team and implement strategies to bring these ideas to life

Strong interpersonal and analytical skills; attention to detail and strong organization skills

Highly adept at multitasking and managing multiple projects simultaneously and effectively

Highly proficient with tools including Fashion GPS/Launchmetrics or Mayvien, MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Dropbox, Google programs, Cision, Muck Rack and social media platforms

Availability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally

To apply: Please email resumes to jobs@chapter2agency.com with “PR + VIP DIRECTOR” in the subject line. Thank you!