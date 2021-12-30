Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

CLARKCASPI IS SEEKING A FREELANCE FASHION & LIFESTYLE PUBLICIST FOR FULL-TIME REMOTE WORK

A small but mighty agency, ClarkCaspi supports both established and emerging brands through thoughtful public relations, communications and marketing strategies.
Author:

About ClarkCaspi:

A small but mighty agency, ClarkCaspi supports both established and emerging brands through thoughtful public relations, communications and marketing strategies.

Looking for an ambitious, enthusiastic, detail-oriented candidate with 3-5 years of public relations experience to support the two female founders based in Philadelphia on day-to-day tasks for a roster of awesome clients in the RTW, Accessories, Jewelry and Lifestyle categories. ClarkCaspi works with mainstream / well-known contemporary, upper contemporary and luxury brands you definitely know and probably (hopefully) shop!

Tasks include but are not limited to -
· Monitoring the media for daily press hits, clipping, adding to reports and sending to designated clients
· Media Management - responsible for fulfilling incoming press requests for high-res imagery or product samples
· Product pitching to secure on-going coverage focusing on new product launches and trends
· Brand feature pitching on news and collaborations as well as CEO, Founder and Designer profile stories
· Influencer Giftings & Campaigns - executing seeding projects from target list creation, to outreach and distribution

Compensation is DOE.

To Apply: Please send your resume to laurie@clarkcaspi.com, subject line Freelance Publicist.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

apparel-casual-clothes-934070 pexels Ylanite Koppens
Sponsored Story

ACCESSORIES BRAND CJW IS HIRING A FREELANCE PUBLIC RELATIONS ASSISTANT IN NEW YORK, NY (Remote)

CJW is looking for a freelance Public Relations Assistant to work 1-2 days a week starting ASAP.

Jan 7, 2021
bathtub-fashion-feet-1630344 pexels kelly samuel
Sponsored Story

The Verticale Is Hiring A Partnerships & Public Relations Manager In New York, NY (Or Remote)

The Verticale is an e-commerce marketplace for conscious consumerism where people can shop values-driven digitally native brands in one trusted place.

Jun 11, 2021
rk communications logo
Sponsored Story

RK Communications Is Seeking A Fall 2020 Fashion PR Intern (REMOTE)

The Fashion Intern position is a support role to RK Communications’ publicity team and will be conducted remotely.

Jul 13, 2020
Chapter Two Final Logo
Sponsored Story

CHAPTER 2 IS HIRING AN ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE, CANNABIS DIVISION IN EITHER LOS ANGELES, NEW YORK OR REMOTE

Chapter 2, a leading communications firm with teams in NY and LA, is seeking a dynamic candidate to join our agency, working across our Cannabis Division.

Aug 4, 2021