CLARKCASPI IS SEEKING A FREELANCE FASHION & LIFESTYLE PUBLICIST FOR FULL-TIME REMOTE WORK

About ClarkCaspi:

A small but mighty agency, ClarkCaspi supports both established and emerging brands through thoughtful public relations, communications and marketing strategies.

Looking for an ambitious, enthusiastic, detail-oriented candidate with 3-5 years of public relations experience to support the two female founders based in Philadelphia on day-to-day tasks for a roster of awesome clients in the RTW, Accessories, Jewelry and Lifestyle categories. ClarkCaspi works with mainstream / well-known contemporary, upper contemporary and luxury brands you definitely know and probably (hopefully) shop!

Tasks include but are not limited to -

· Monitoring the media for daily press hits, clipping, adding to reports and sending to designated clients

· Media Management - responsible for fulfilling incoming press requests for high-res imagery or product samples

· Product pitching to secure on-going coverage focusing on new product launches and trends

· Brand feature pitching on news and collaborations as well as CEO, Founder and Designer profile stories

· Influencer Giftings & Campaigns - executing seeding projects from target list creation, to outreach and distribution



Compensation is DOE.



To Apply: Please send your resume to laurie@clarkcaspi.com, subject line Freelance Publicist.