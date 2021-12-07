Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
29 Cozy Gifts Perfect for Winter Lounging
Publish date:

29 Cozy Gifts Perfect for Winter Lounging

Hibernation, but make it fashion.
Author:

Hibernation, but make it fashion.

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

It's important to remember that just because we're not necessarily in a forced lockdown this holiday season, that doesn't mean it's not okay to spend lots and lots of time indoors with a cheesy Netflix movie and a cozy lounge set. You have our enthusiastic permission. Plus, there's something especially sweet about choosing to stay home and create the perfect cozy vibe.

To that end, find the best cozy gifts for your homebody friends or hard-working loved ones who deserve some time off in the gallery below, including beautiful pajamas, lounge sets, sweaters, candles, relaxing CBD gummies and more.

tory burch
5_Brown Girl Jane_Warm Cashmere Perfumed Candle_$58_Nordstrom_6234514
29_Lita By Ciara_Faux Fur Headband_Milk_$98_Nordstrom_6833444
29
Gallery
29 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

calming gifts
Shopping

Never Tell Someone to 'Calm Down,' Give Them These Gifts Instead

Shop 34 self-care gifts that promise mental wellness. (It's not just CBD, we promise.)

Nov 25, 2020
MiniPetClothingRack_Cream_01_2048x2048
Shopping

What to Get the Person Whose Pet Is Their Entire Personality

Chic gifts for cats, dogs and their doting parents.

Nov 5, 2021
home decor gg.001
Shopping

31 Joyful Home Decor Gifts That'll Make Staying in Sweeter

Including cheeky bathmats and rainbow glassware.

Nov 4, 2020
cozy-gift-2019-1
Shopping

27 Super Cozy Essentials to Gift to the Homebody in Your Life

'Tis the season to stay in and wear cashmere.

Nov 14, 2019