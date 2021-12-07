29 Cozy Gifts Perfect for Winter Lounging

We know it's hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we've compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides tailored to a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find more right here.

It's important to remember that just because we're not necessarily in a forced lockdown this holiday season, that doesn't mean it's not okay to spend lots and lots of time indoors with a cheesy Netflix movie and a cozy lounge set. You have our enthusiastic permission. Plus, there's something especially sweet about choosing to stay home and create the perfect cozy vibe.

To that end, find the best cozy gifts for your homebody friends or hard-working loved ones who deserve some time off in the gallery below, including beautiful pajamas, lounge sets, sweaters, candles, relaxing CBD gummies and more.

29 Gallery 29 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.