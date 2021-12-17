Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Great Outfits in Fashion History, All Star Edition: Dakota Johnson
Publish date:

She's rarely made a red carpet appearance that hasn't immediately sent the fashion world into a tizzy — ourselves at Fashionista included.
Author:

Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History: All-Star Edition' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks from the stylish stars who make regular appearances on best-dressed lists.

There has rarely been a red carpet appearance from Dakota Johnson that hasn't immediately sent the fashion world into a tizzy, ourselves at Fashionista included. Sure, it really helps that she works with top stylist Kate Young on all her best-dressed-making looks, but she also possesses a level of self-assuredness that means she can pull off any style, running the gamut from a casual denim situation all the way to a fully-sequined gown.

It's that quality which landed her a longterm contract with Gucci, a brand which, as we all know, was pretty much only invented so that Johnson would have things to wear out in public. But it isn't just Gucci's over-the-top gowns and trompe l'oeil dresses that make her style so great: She's gone starkly-simple in Valentino, romantically-angelic in Dior, heart-stoppingly-stunning in Brandon Maxwell and boho-chic in Saint LaurentShe's an all-time favorite at the Met Gala, usually going for (who else?) Gucci, but having made early appearances in Chanel and Jason Wu. In more casual settings, Johnson prefers a relaxed pant or a matching set from Alessandra Rich, as immortalized in her now-famous appearance on "Ellen." No matter what she wears, though, she makes it look good. (Those perfect bangs almost certainly play a big factor, too.)

See some of Dakota Johnson's best red carpet looks in the gallery below:

Feeling inspired? Shop Johnson-inspired picks in the gallery below:

