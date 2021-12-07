Must Read: Edward Enninful Is Writing a Memoir, Louis Vuitton Dedicates Windows to Virgil Abloh

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Edward Enninful is writing a memoir

On Tuesday, Edward Enninful announced that his memoir, "A Visible Man," will be released in September 2022. "I wanted to share my own experiences from childhood to the offices of Vogue, and show how anyone can make change in the world, with a little passion, perseverance and a pure heart," he wrote on Instagram. "When all is said and done, I just want everyone to feel like no matter where they come from in life or whatever their dream is, they can grasp it. Just like I did." You can pre-order it here or here.

Louis Vuitton dedicates store windows worldwide to Virgil Abloh

WWD's Miles Socha reports that, this week, Louis Vuitton began installing special window displays at its boutiques around the world in honor of Virgil Abloh, featuring quotes from the designer, like: "Let your imagination run riot," "Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself" and, "I'm a dreamer. I think about how long my ideas can impact or bring a different voice to the rest of the world." {WWD}

Vanessa Friedman on Chanel's viral Advent calendar

If you're still deeply invested in the saga of the Chanel Advent calendar, which has blown up on TikTok over the past week, read Vanessa Friedman's breakdown of the whole "controversy," from its origin to the brand's response to the implications, over at the New York Times. {New York Times}

