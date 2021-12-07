EMILIE HEATHE Is Looking For A Social Media Intern In New York, NY

Emilie Heathe is a beauty lifestyle brand where we believe in high quality ingredients and performance and environmentally conscientious and ethical sourcing.

Responsibilities may include:

- Strategize on overall marketing plan

- Implement marketing activations including social media and email campaigns

- Manage platform-specific (Instagram (feed, stories, reels), Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, etc) strategy and execution that drives growth and awareness

- Help update social media and digital marketing calendars for campaign activation

- Responsible for digital engagement and follower growth

- Work with team to develop and create original digital content. Includes but not limited to: photo and video editing, nail art, Instagram feed curation, etc.

- Assist with the coordination and execution of brand partnerships, PR, and influencer marketing opportunities

- Monitor social media posts and strategies from competitive brands

- Research best practices for social media growth across various platforms, and implement those findings in strategy

- Analyze performance of digital marketing strategies and provide recommendation on appropriate next step actions

- Perform research on current benchmark trends and audience preferences

- Design and implement social media strategy to align with business goals

- Set specific objectives and report on ROI

- Generate, edit, publish and share engaging content daily (e.g. original text, photos, videos and news)

- Provide analytics and be instrumental in creating reports for clients

- Collaborate with other teams, like marketing, sales and customer service to ensure brand consistency

- Communicate with followers, respond to queries in a timely manner

- Suggest and implement new features to develop brand awareness, like promotions and competition

- Stay up-to-date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools and application

- Be able to suggest relevant influencers for collaboration

- Consult with our team and give recommendations for any paid posts/boosts that would be beneficial

Requirements:

- Strong interest and experience in the beauty, fashion, or luxury industries

- Strong analytical and communication skills

- Ability to work in a fast-paced, start-up environment

- Collaborative and able to work independently

- Self-motivated and team-orientated

- Passionate about current trends in web design, mobile design, social media platforms, and digital marketing strategy

- Experience in digital design and branding

- Attention to detail

- Creative and results-driven

- Knowledge in Adobe Suite or other photo editing apps/ platforms is a plus

- Proven work experience as a Social media manager – please be able to share links to your personal portfolio and/or to accounts which you have actively run

- Hands on experience in content management and a passion and working knowledge of high-end fashion

- Excellent copywriting skills

- Ability to deliver creative content (text, image and video)

- Graphic design expertise

- Responsive, quick communication skills

- Analytical and multitasking skills

- College degree required

- US-based candidates only. Ability to work remotely part-time and efficiently is a must.

- Must be able to begin immediately.

- Salary commensurate with experience.



You will be able to:

- Participate in weekly and biweekly marketing meetings

- Work alongside the brand founder and a diverse team of women

- Grow knowledge of social media marketing in a hands-on manner

- Craft a brand-storytelling voice



To Apply: Please send your resume to erudman@emilieheathe.com, subject line Social Media Intern.

