EMILIE HEATHE Is Looking For A Social Media Intern In New York, NY
Emilie Heathe is a beauty lifestyle brand where we believe in high quality ingredients and performance and environmentally conscientious and ethical sourcing.
Responsibilities may include:
- Strategize on overall marketing plan
- Implement marketing activations including social media and email campaigns
- Manage platform-specific (Instagram (feed, stories, reels), Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest, etc) strategy and execution that drives growth and awareness
- Help update social media and digital marketing calendars for campaign activation
- Responsible for digital engagement and follower growth
- Work with team to develop and create original digital content. Includes but not limited to: photo and video editing, nail art, Instagram feed curation, etc.
- Assist with the coordination and execution of brand partnerships, PR, and influencer marketing opportunities
- Monitor social media posts and strategies from competitive brands
- Research best practices for social media growth across various platforms, and implement those findings in strategy
- Analyze performance of digital marketing strategies and provide recommendation on appropriate next step actions
- Perform research on current benchmark trends and audience preferences
- Design and implement social media strategy to align with business goals
- Set specific objectives and report on ROI
- Generate, edit, publish and share engaging content daily (e.g. original text, photos, videos and news)
- Provide analytics and be instrumental in creating reports for clients
- Collaborate with other teams, like marketing, sales and customer service to ensure brand consistency
- Communicate with followers, respond to queries in a timely manner
- Suggest and implement new features to develop brand awareness, like promotions and competition
- Stay up-to-date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools and application
- Be able to suggest relevant influencers for collaboration
- Consult with our team and give recommendations for any paid posts/boosts that would be beneficial
Requirements:
- Strong interest and experience in the beauty, fashion, or luxury industries
- Strong analytical and communication skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced, start-up environment
- Collaborative and able to work independently
- Self-motivated and team-orientated
- Passionate about current trends in web design, mobile design, social media platforms, and digital marketing strategy
- Experience in digital design and branding
- Attention to detail
- Creative and results-driven
- Knowledge in Adobe Suite or other photo editing apps/ platforms is a plus
- Proven work experience as a Social media manager – please be able to share links to your personal portfolio and/or to accounts which you have actively run
- Hands on experience in content management and a passion and working knowledge of high-end fashion
- Excellent copywriting skills
- Ability to deliver creative content (text, image and video)
- Graphic design expertise
- Responsive, quick communication skills
- Analytical and multitasking skills
- College degree required
- US-based candidates only. Ability to work remotely part-time and efficiently is a must.
- Must be able to begin immediately.
- Salary commensurate with experience.
You will be able to:
- Participate in weekly and biweekly marketing meetings
- Work alongside the brand founder and a diverse team of women
- Grow knowledge of social media marketing in a hands-on manner
- Craft a brand-storytelling voice
To Apply: Please send your resume to erudman@emilieheathe.com, subject line Social Media Intern.