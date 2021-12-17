Must Read: The Year of Fashion Collaborations, Black Style Entrepreneurs Who Made Their Mark in 2021

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

What have we learned from a year of nonstop fashion collaborations?

Vogue's Steff Yotka examines the onslaught of fashion collaborations in 2021, writing, "Maybe we've learned the value of togetherness in our years of isolation...or maybe the old model of something x someone else just doesn't feel fresh after all our lockdown questioning." But, Yotka posits, "One thing is certainly true: We haven't reached peak collaboration — we're actually not even close." Looking toward 2022, communal fashion projects will continue to dominate, albeit in shifting forms. {Vogue}

These Black style entrepreneurs made us look good in 2021

Venesa Coger celebrates impactful Black fashion tastemakers of 2021 for Refinery29: "From creatives showcasing their personal style while promoting sustainability, to beauty experts and hair gurus taking their entrepreneur skills to the next level, it's apparent that Black women are breaking through barriers and making their mark in the fashion industry," writes Coger. The 2021 list spotlights Iesha Gilchrist, Nia Wellman and Alicia Scott. {Refinery29}

How today's hottest shoe designers plan to stay on top

Trendy shoe brands like Amina Muaddi and Mach & Mach have found success via glitzy, colorful designs that have inspired cult-like followings. But will they be able to find longevity? "Footwear designers are working to ensure future growth by limiting distribution of their product and further iterating on signature splashy designs so that shoppers keep coming back," writes Business of Fashion's Chavie Lieber. {Business of Fashion}

The Elizabeth Holmes trial makeover

"As the fraud trial of the Theranos founder draws to a close, could her new courtroom image affect the decision?" asks Vanessa Friedman about Elizabeth Holmes. Friedman calls the trial — and Holmes's shift from "black-clad genius to besuited milquetoast" for the proceedings "a case study in the use of clothing and styling to affect opinion (public and judicial) and, if not to make friends, at least to influence people. Or try to." {The New York Times}

