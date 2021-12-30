The 248 (!) Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in 2021

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

As we look toward the new year (and hope like hell it leads to some kind of return to precedented times), we're also reflecting on 2021, and the many beauty and wellness products we fell in love with over the past 12 months.

Ahead, we've compiled all 248 (!) of our very favorite hair, makeup, skin-care, fragrance and wellness discoveries from the year. Click through to learn exactly why we became so obsessed with them — and, of course, shop them for yourself if you'd like.

In January, we discovered new candles and perfumes that became instant favorites.

Team Fashionista became enamored with luxurious body creams, fancy scented candles, soothing bath soaks and hair-rehabilitating treatments in February.

We spent the month of March finding delightful spring candles, reparative hair treatments and at least one skin-care product all the TikTok cool kids convinced us to try.

Our April beauty picks included finds that revolutionized our at-home blowout routines, enhanced our overnight skin-care regimens and livened up our Zoom makeup looks.

In May, we discovered cream and oil (yes, oil!) blushes, potent brightening serums and sunscreens we couldn't wait to wear every single day.

An under-$10 mascara that seems far more expensive, innovative sunscreens and a nostalgic fragrance that's a compliment magnet made our product roundup in June.

In July, our editors fell in love with a non-irritating retinol, hair products that helped us make the most out of our styles and a whole bunch of anxiety-soothing CBD remedies.

Our August beauty obsessions? Gentle skin-care formulas that actually do what they promise on their labels, hair products that revived our lived-in styles and tinted lip balms with multi-sensory appeal.

In September, we discovered plenty of perfect-for-fall candles, pretty makeup we wore to weddings and hair care that became a crucial part of our regular routines.

October brought us a face oil we slathered on obsessively, eye-brightening makeup and a multi-tasking moisturizing balm that does basically everything.

In November, we discovered big-name finds from actually good celebrity beauty brands (well played, Simi & Haze, Harry Styles and Ashley Greene).

The final month of 2021 led us to overnight treatments that transformed our skin while we snoozed, a buzzy hair tool we became obsessed with and multi-tasking formulas that streamlined our routines.

