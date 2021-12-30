Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
The 248 (!) Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in 2021
Publish date:

And exactly why we became so obsessed with them.

And exactly why we became so obsessed with them.
Author:

Photo: Courtesy of Summer Fridays

And exactly why we became so obsessed with them.

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

As we look toward the new year (and hope like hell it leads to some kind of return to precedented times), we're also reflecting on 2021, and the many beauty and wellness products we fell in love with over the past 12 months. 

Ahead, we've compiled all 248 (!) of our very favorite hair, makeup, skin-care, fragrance and wellness discoveries from the year. Click through to learn exactly why we became so obsessed with them — and, of course, shop them for yourself if you'd like.

January

In January, we discovered new candles and perfumes that became instant favorites.

Spero 500 mg CBD Peppermint Tincture
supergoop-daily-dose-spf-vitamin-c
Sienna Naturals Silk Scrunchies
17
Gallery
17 Images

February

Team Fashionista became enamored with luxurious body creams, fancy scented candles, soothing bath soaks and hair-rehabilitating treatments in February.

Milk Makeup Sunshine Skin Tint in Fair
london-grant-cocoa-jojoba-body-souffle
acaderma chrono warp
27
Gallery
27 Images

March

We spent the month of March finding delightful spring candles, reparative hair treatments and at least one skin-care product all the TikTok cool kids convinced us to try.

rare-beauty-soft-pinch-liquid-blush
drunk-elephant-protini-powerpeptide-serum
bread-macadamia-oil
24
Gallery
24 Images

April

Our April beauty picks included finds that revolutionized our at-home blowout routines, enhanced our overnight skin-care regimens and livened up our Zoom makeup looks.

INNBeauty Project Slushy Serum Moisturizer Crush
the-things-we-do-liquid-lift-sleeping-mask
Golde Shroom Shield
22
Gallery
22 Images

May

In May, we discovered cream and oil (yes, oil!) blushes, potent brightening serums and sunscreens we couldn't wait to wear every single day.

Recommended Articles

Obvi Hello Goodbye Capsules
ami-cole-lip-oil
boy-smells-sky-ting-smell-ting-candle
27
Gallery
27 Images

June

An under-$10 mascara that seems far more expensive, innovative sunscreens and a nostalgic fragrance that's a compliment magnet made our product roundup in June.

head-kandy-miss-priss-flat-iron
54-thrones-vanilla-honey-beauty-butter
r co dallas thickening conditioner
21
Gallery
21 Images

July

In July, our editors fell in love with a non-irritating retinol, hair products that helped us make the most out of our styles and a whole bunch of anxiety-soothing CBD remedies.

sunday scaries
rose-ingleton-md-retexturizing-retinol-serum
sakara beauty detox
19
Gallery
19 Images

August

Our August beauty obsessions? Gentle skin-care formulas that actually do what they promise on their labels, hair products that revived our lived-in styles and tinted lip balms with multi-sensory appeal.

Aesop_Skin_Parsley_Seed_Anti-Oxidant_Intense_Serum_60mL_Web_Large_684x668px
17
Gallery
17 Images

September

In September, we discovered plenty of perfect-for-fall candles, pretty makeup we wore to weddings and hair care that became a crucial part of our regular routines.

charlotte tilbury airbrush flawless setting spray
topicals-like-butter-mist
naturopathica marshmellow & ceramide
21
Gallery
21 Images

October

October brought us a face oil we slathered on obsessively, eye-brightening makeup and a multi-tasking moisturizing balm that does basically everything.

Beautycounter Cheeky Clean Cream Blush in Havana
klur-unseasonal-kind-essential-lipid-replenishment-oil
olaplex shampoo
18
Gallery
18 Images

November

In November, we discovered big-name finds from actually good celebrity beauty brands (well played, Simi & Haze, Harry Styles and Ashley Greene).

molly j
simihaze-velvet-blur-matte-lip-balm-sahara
pleasing-the-pleasing-pen
23
Gallery
23 Images

December

The final month of 2021 led us to overnight treatments that transformed our skin while we snoozed, a buzzy hair tool we became obsessed with and multi-tasking formulas that streamlined our routines.

loops face masks
Farmacy_NiacinamideSleepMask_Hero
nars radiance primer
12
Gallery
12 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

