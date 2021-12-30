Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Publish date:

The 12 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in December

Including overnight treatments that transformed our skin while we snoozed, a buzzy hair tool we've become obsessed with and multi-tasking formulas that streamlined our routines.
Author:
best-beauty-dec-2021-main

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines. 

While team Fashionista was busy this month working on many, many holiday gift guides, getting our booster shots (time to do so if you haven't already and are eligible, kids!) and deciding that our December problems can really be shrugged enough that they become January problems, we also tried plenty of beauty products, including some we really, truly love. There are the overnight treatments that transformed our skin while we snoozed, a buzzy hair tool we've become obsessed with and multi-tasking formulas that streamlined our beauty routines. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

loops face masks
Farmacy_NiacinamideSleepMask_Hero
nars radiance primer
12
Gallery
12 Images

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

molly j
simihaze-velvet-blur-matte-lip-balm-sahara
pleasing-the-pleasing-pen
23
Gallery
23 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

summer-fridays-lip-butter-promo
Beauty

The 17 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in August

Including gentle skin-care formulas that actually do what they promise on their labels, hair products that revive our lived-in styles and tinted lip balms with multi-sensory appeal.

Sep 1, 2021
versed-mineral-sunscreen-promo
Beauty

The 26 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in May

We sought out products to soothe our stress breakouts, our muscle tension, our frizz and our minds.

May 29, 2020
glossier-cleanser-concentrate-promo
Beauty

The 22 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in April

Including finds that revolutionized our at-home blowout routines, enhanced our overnight skin-care regimens and livened up our Zoom makeup looks.

May 3, 2021
best-beauty-july-promo
Beauty

The 19 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in July

Including a non-irritating retinol, hair products that help us make the most out of our styles and a whole bunch of anxiety-soothing CBD remedies.

Jul 29, 2021