December 1, 2021
The 23 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in November

Including big-name finds from actually good celebrity beauty brands (well played, Simi & Haze, Harry Styles and Ashley Greene).
Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

What's this? A shopping roundup that's *not* a gift guide? We're shocked, too. But it's the start of a new month, and that means it's also time for us to share our newest beauty and wellness obsessions. 

In November, team Fashionista got (even more) deeply into skin care; we were loving luxurious overnight treatments, high-tech gadgets, heavy-duty moisturizers and multi-tasking serums. We also discovered big-name finds from actually good celebrity beauty brands (well played, Simi & Haze, Harry Styles and Ashley Greene) and chic makeup and fragrances from a slew of designer labels. 

This may not technically be a gift guide, but in all honesty, every single item here would probably make an excellent gift — for loved ones or for yourself. Click through to see (and shop!) them all. 

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

