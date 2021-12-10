Fusion Modeling Agency HIRING Office Manager with FULL TIME POSITION possible In Brooklyn, NY

Looking for someone to join the team at one of New York City's top 50 Modeling Agencies. A part time 30 day in office internship with the possibility of a full or part time position upon completion.

Looking for someone to join the team at one of New York City's top 50 Modeling Agencies. A part time 30 day in office internship with the possibility of a full or part time position upon completion. Must have a general office management skill set with advanced social media knowledge. (example: TikTok, Instagram etc.) Preferably someone with a passion and interest in the fashion industry.

Please send your resume along with a brief description of why you think you are the right fit for the position. (If you have a photography portfolio or business social media account that showcases your talents please share that as well.)



Contact: alyssa@fusionmodelsnyc.com



Job Requirements:

- High School Diploma.

- Live in New York.

- Able to travel to Brooklyn, NY.

- Advanced knowledge of computers.

- Basic knowledge of Adobe programs. (Photoshop, InDesign, etc.)

- Basic photography skills.

- Motivated & Professional.