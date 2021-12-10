Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Fusion Modeling Agency HIRING Office Manager with FULL TIME POSITION possible In Brooklyn, NY

Looking for someone to join the team at one of New York City's top 50 Modeling Agencies. A part time 30 day in office internship with the possibility of a full or part time position upon completion.
Author:
fusion logo

Looking for someone to join the team at one of New York City's top 50 Modeling Agencies. A part time 30 day in office internship with the possibility of a full or part time position upon completion. Must have a general office management skill set with advanced social media knowledge. (example: TikTok, Instagram etc.) Preferably someone with a passion and interest in the fashion industry.

Please send your resume along with a brief description of why you think you are the right fit for the position. (If you have a photography portfolio or business social media account that showcases your talents please share that as well.)

Contact: alyssa@fusionmodelsnyc.com

Job Requirements:
- High School Diploma.
- Live in New York.
- Able to travel to Brooklyn, NY.
- Advanced knowledge of computers.
- Basic knowledge of Adobe programs. (Photoshop, InDesign, etc.)
- Basic photography skills.
- Motivated & Professional.

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

pexel - artem bali - accessories-bag-bright-1100790
Careers

Bindya NY Is Hiring A Part-Time / Full-Time Office Assistant and Graphic Designer In New York, NY

Fashion accessories, resort wear and beauty company in NY looking for a part time/ full time office assistant and graphic designer for our fast paced office setting.

Jul 17, 2019
apparel-casual-clothes-934070 pexels Ylanite Koppens
Careers

BINDYA NY IS HIRING A PART-TIME / FULL-TIME OFFICE ASSISTANT AND GRAPHIC DESIGNER IN NEW YORK, NY

Fashion accessories, resort wear and beauty company in NY looking for a part time/ full time office assistant and graphic designer for our fast paced office setting.

Sep 11, 2019
deborah pagani
Sponsored Story

Deborah Pagani Is Hiring An Experienced Full-Time Office Coordinator In New York, NY

We are seeking a full-time dynamic and proactive office coordinator with experience in the fashion and beauty industries to join our team.

Jan 6, 2021
jennifer behr 02.jpg
Sponsored Story

Jennifer Behr Is Seeking A Full-Time Shipping and Fulfillment Manager In Brooklyn, NY

We are looking for a highly motivated Shipping & Fulfillment Manager who is eager to join our tight knit team.

Jul 29, 2020