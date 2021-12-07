Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gabrielle Union in Possibly the Chicest Ralph Lauren Polo Ever

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Now, the big ballgowns and couture moments get most of the spotlight when discussing Gabrielle Union's epic style moments. (And rightfully so, because did you see her Valentino gown at the Fashion Awards?) This is just a reminder to not sleep on her more casual looks — or on anything she does, ever — as they're a treasure trove of inspiration worth mining for occasions big and small.

Union and longtime stylist Thomas Christos Kikis have a knack for turning any thing and any opportunity into a statement. Whether it's a more low-key red carpet or a post for the 'gram, whether it's a high-end luxury label or an emerging contemporary designer, their point of view shines through with an emphasis on sleek silhouettes, bold color or texture and a touch of a little something extra. Very few could take something as instantly-recognizable as a polo and flip it on its head, turning it from basic staple to elegant eveningwear, but that's exactly what they did for the New York premiere of "The Public" — with a little help from Ralph Lauren himself.

Union plucked a short-sleeved, fully sequined black collared maxi dress from Ralph Lauren's Spring 2019 runway. You might not think it was that kind of polo were it not for the white Polo Pony on the top left. Since the gown itself is a lot of sparkle, she limited accessories to a single bracelet and a cocktail ring, and carried a black clutch.

With the upcoming holidays — and the many get-togethers that come with it — on the brain, consider coping Union's look with one of the party-ready collared dresses in the gallery, below.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.