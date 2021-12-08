Y2K, Skinny Jeans and Harry Styles Among the Top Trending Fashion Searches on Google in 2021

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nothing gets at the breadth of the topics, questions and figures that were on our minds any given year than Google's annual ranking of top trending searches, which covers everything from news to celebrities to the questions big and small we type into our browsers in a quest for answers — how to style, how to pronounce, how to be.

The 2021 Year in Search report dropped on Wednesday, highlighting the words, names and phrases that got "a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021, as compared to 2020," per a Google spokesperson. Some of the results for fashion-adjacent categories aren't that surprising, when you think about the Topics of the Day online we engaged with throughout the year (Harry Styles' outfits as he embarked on tour, for example, or wondering if skinny jeans were coming back); others reflect our ever-growing interest in nostalgia (whether that means Y2K trends, outfits from specific decades) and even some of the throwback content we've revisited in the past twelve months ("Friends," "The Nanny," "Twilight").

Ahead, see the top 10 trending searches across a range of fashion- and shopping-related categories that Google identified for 2021, from sustainable products to aesthetics to celebrity outfits, real and fictional.

Celebrity outfits

Adam Sandler

Britney Spears

Cam Newton

Cher

Doja Cat

Harry Styles

Selena Quintanilla

Melania Trump

Lizzo

Aaliyah

Fictional character outfits

Sarah Cameron (from "Outer Banks")

Bella Swan (from "Twilight")

Hannah Montana (from "Hannah Montana")

Love Quinn (from "You")

Cruella (from "101 Dalmatians")

Rachel Green (from "Friends")

Keeley Jones (from "Ted Lasso")

Elena Gilbert (from "The Vampire Diaries")

Jackie Burkhart (from "That '70s Show")

Fran Fine (from "The Nanny")

Aesthetics

Indie

Dark academia

Cottagecore

Y2K

Sage green

Kidcore

Coconut girl

Kawaii

Harry Potter

Slytherin

How to style

How to style straight leg jeans

How to style a wolf haircut

How to style a corset

How to style rings

How to style a sweater vest

How to style boyfriend jeans

How to style bell bottom jeans

How to style oversized sweater

How to style a bob haircut

How to style flannel

Types of outfits

Rave outfits

Preppy outfits

Country club outfits

'70s outfits

Cottagecore outfits

'90s outfits

Homecoming outfits

Throwback outfits

Festival outfits

'50s outfits

Are... in style?

Bangs

Skinny jeans

Cargo shorts

Overalls

Tall boots

Jean jackets

Bell bottoms

Cold shoulder tops

Leather jackets

Vests

Sustainable products

Hand soap

Leather jacket

Denim

Sandals

Cleaning products

Engagement rings

Swimwear

Razors

Pens

Activewear

What to wear…

What to wear to a concert

What to wear to homecoming

What to wear under graduation gown

What to wear to a bridal shower

What to wear to graduation

What to wear to jury duty

What to wear to a baseball game

What to wear snowboarding

What to wear to an interview

What to wear to a wake

