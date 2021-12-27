Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Publish date:

Gucci and The North Face Make Outdoor Fashion Magic, Again

See every item from the extensive sophomore collection.
Author:
gucci-the-north-face-campaign-2021

Gucci and The North Face have rejoined creative forces yet again to make winter not totally suck. 

The brands, which linked up for the first time last year, are set to release a second collection just in time to replenish our sorely depleted supplies of patience and resolve. But first, there's a dreamy new campaign set in Iceland's ethereal landscapes — a collaboration between Gucci's Alessandro Michele and French photographer duo (and twins) Jalan and Jibril Durimel — that sees fearless Gucci x The North Face explorers pose with awe-inspiring glaciers and rolling green hills, spotlighting both the breath-taking qualities of nature and the great co-branding.  

The sophomore collection comprises ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage and shoes, including hiking boots and multipurpose backpacks. Unlike what you'd find in a traditional outdoor shopping haul, the retro-inspired pieces take bright color and all-over monogram cues from The North Face's iconic '90s attire and Gucci's archive. Highlights include boldly-patterned puffy vests and embroidered floral knits, plus a fuzz-trimmed mule style that's primed to top wish lists. A range of practical accessories, such as a belt bag and a water bottle carrier, come in playful prints that act as exclamation points to the already-loud winter uniforms. Prices start at $230 and go up to $3,400. 

Recommended Articles

guccci-the-north-face-collaboration-tow

The second chapter of Gucci and The North Face's collaboration promotes mindful manufacturing by using ECONYL regenerated nylon and down insulation that, per a press release, is certified to the Responsible Down Standard by Control Union; the packaging emphasizes this environmentally-conscious ethos by utilizing paper and cardboard from sustainably managed forest sources. 

You can purchase a limited selection of pieces from the Gucci x The North Face collab on Gucci's website right now and at select Gucci stores and The North Face flagships in New York, Tokyo, Beijing and Shanghai. For access to the full range of logo-heavy adventure wear, you'll have to visit thematic pop-ups scheduled for mid-January at Gucci's 5th Avenue, Aspen, Chicago and Toronto stores. See every piece from the collection in the gallery below.  

gucci-the-north-face-second-collection128
gucci-the-north-face-second-collection1
gucci-the-north-face-second-collection2
124
Gallery
124 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.  

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Gucci x North Face 18
News

At Long Last, Here's a Look at Gucci's Collaboration With The North Face

It drops on Jan. 6.

Dec 22, 2020
gucci-fall-2020
News

Gucci's Fall 2020 Ad Campaign Is Made up of Candid Self-Portraits

An intimate look at how Alessandro Michele's favorite models go about their daily routines in quarantine.

Jul 29, 2020
gucci-seasonless
News

Must Read: Gucci Says Goodbye to Fashion Week, The Tech Behind Social-Distance Shopping

Plus, will LVMH and Kering continue to dominate the luxury sector post-pandemic?

May 26, 2020
versus-integrates-versace-jeans
News

Must Read: Versace Merges Versus and Versace Jeans, Marco Bizzarri on Why He Hired Alessandro Michele at Gucci

Plus, Tapestry's Victor Luis on what's next for the accessible-luxury group.

Oct 31, 2018