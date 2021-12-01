Haus Agency Hosts First Ever Pop-Up In Lower East Side, NYC - 12/4 -12/18

Featuring new season and archive pieces from independent brands like Reike Nen, Naya Rea, Mozh Mozh, Dubié, Imago-a, and Social Work the pop up aims to provide an opportunity to discover and experience these directional brands in person.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Haus Agency hosts its first ever open to public pop-up December 4rd – 18th at 319 Grand Street, 5th Floor in Lower East Side.

Featuring new season and archive pieces from independent brands like Reike Nen, Naya Rea, Mozh Mozh, Dubié, Imago-a, and Social Work the pop up aims to provide an opportunity to discover and experience these directional brands in person.

Over the last three and a half years, we at Haus Agency have been extremely grateful for the support of our community in NYC and beyond, but because our business model has always been just B2B, there hasn’t been an opportunity to engage with the community in a more tangible way. We have enjoyed bringing these remarkable brands to our community in a digital and a more educational manner, but the more time we, as a society, spend online, the more premium these in person experiences become.



The pop-up is a way to finally open the doors to everyone and share the beauty that the brands create with those that have been a part of our journey.



This is a great opportunity for the existing fans of our brands to shop archive pieces that they may have missed and to discover never before seen styles, as well as for new friends to join our community.