5 Holiday Party Looks Inspired by Great Outfits in Fashion History
What does a year's worth of pent-up sartorial energy mean during the holiday season? Double the sparkle and triple the shine. We're making our party outfit lists and checking them twice because if there's ever been a time to dress like a literal twinkling star, it's now. With this in mind, we've put together festive ensembles inspired by some great outfits in fashion history. From a flirty sequinned shift dress sported by Naomi Campbell in the '90s to a bow-detail dress worn by Yalitza Aparicio in 2019, we're hoping these joy-inducing get-ups serve as a guide as you navigate those highly anticipated end-of-year fêtes. Plus, we've included fun underthings to wear with each look.
Inspired by Naomi Campbell's twinkling mini
If you feel like giving off tree ornament vibes, then take cues from Naomi Cambell's twinkling shift dress that she wore to a premiere in 1995. Boldly accessorize with oversized crystal studs and a statement ring.
Inspired by Milla Jovovich doing elevated grunge
Milla Jovovich's elevated grunge'90s aesthetic is a prime example of how to mix glam lurex with a cozy wool cardigan.
Inspired by Eartha Kitt's holiday-ready velvet look
Plush velvet has been a holiday go-to for decades for obvious reasons: It's rich-looking and is basically royal loungewear. You can take the traditional route and opt for a sultry, wine-toned gown à la Eartha Kitt in 2007 or you can go for a more unexpected and playful look in a patterned velvet mini dress.
Recommended Articles
Inspired by the bow detail on Yalitza Aparicio's Miu Miu dress
Yalitza Aparicio's "Roma" press tour in 2019 was a gift, so in the spirit of holiday giving, or if you want to look like a perfectly wrapped present, then opt for a bow-bedecked garment. Complete the look with cowboy boots and pearls.
Inspired by Naomie Harris' white-hot sequined tuxedo
Naomie Harris offered a minimalist take on festive dressing at the 2006 premiere of "Miami Vice" in a sparkly white suit. For a 2021 upgrade, swap the sequined separates for a silky, PJ-inspired two-piece with floral jacquard.
Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.