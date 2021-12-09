Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
5 Holiday Party Looks Inspired by Great Outfits in Fashion History
5 Holiday Party Looks Inspired by Great Outfits in Fashion History

Looking to the past to celebrate the present joy of dressing up.
Photo: Imaxtree

Looking to the past to celebrate the present joy of dressing up.

What does a year's worth of pent-up sartorial energy mean during the holiday season? Double the sparkle and triple the shine. We're making our party outfit lists and checking them twice because if there's ever been a time to dress like a literal twinkling star, it's now. With this in mind, we've put together festive ensembles inspired by some great outfits in fashion history. From a flirty sequinned shift dress sported by Naomi Campbell in the '90s to a bow-detail dress worn by Yalitza Aparicio in 2019, we're hoping these joy-inducing get-ups serve as a guide as you navigate those highly anticipated end-of-year fêtes. Plus, we've included fun underthings to wear with each look. 

Inspired by Naomi Campbell's twinkling mini 

Naomi Campbell at the premiere of "Unzipped" in 1995. 

If you feel like giving off tree ornament vibes, then take cues from Naomi Cambell's twinkling shift dress that she wore to a premiere in 1995. Boldly accessorize with oversized crystal studs and a statement ring. 

holiday outfit 2021 1.001
merit beauty lip
msgm sequin dress
dima ayad dress
8
Gallery
8 Images

Inspired by Milla Jovovich doing elevated grunge 

Milla Jovovich at the premiere party for the film "Chaplin" in 1992. 

Milla Jovovich's elevated grunge'90s aesthetic is a prime example of how to mix glam lurex with a cozy wool cardigan. 

holiday outfits 2021 4.001
fahn mon cardigan
9
Gallery
9 Images

Inspired by Eartha Kitt's holiday-ready velvet look

Eartha Kitt at a Mac Cosmetics and Zac Posen party in 2007. 

Plush velvet has been a holiday go-to for decades for obvious reasons: It's rich-looking and is basically royal loungewear. You can take the traditional route and opt for a sultry, wine-toned gown à la Eartha Kitt in 2007 or you can go for a more unexpected and playful look in a patterned velvet mini dress. 

Recommended Articles

holiday outfits 2021 2.001
pat magrath lip
rhode striped velvet and tulle mini
,maeve dress
9
Gallery
9 Images

Inspired by the bow detail on Yalitza Aparicio's Miu Miu dress 

Yalitza Aparicio's in Miu Miu at a "Roma" premiere in 2019. 

Yalitza Aparicio's "Roma" press tour in 2019 was a gift, so in the spirit of holiday giving, or if you want to look like a perfectly wrapped present, then opt for a bow-bedecked garment. Complete the look with cowboy boots and pearls. 

holiday outfits 2021 3.001
saie universal sparkle
molly goddard bow dress
banana republic harbison
9
Gallery
9 Images

Inspired by Naomie Harris' white-hot sequined tuxedo 

Naomie Harris at the London premiere of "Miami Vice" in 2006. 

Naomie Harris offered a minimalist take on festive dressing at the 2006 premiere of "Miami Vice" in a sparkly white suit. For a 2021 upgrade, swap the sequined separates for a silky, PJ-inspired two-piece with floral jacquard. 

holiday outfits 2021 5.001
lys blush
mr larkin set
large_cult-gaia-white-roxy-pearl-pumps
7
Gallery
7 Images

