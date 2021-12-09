5 Holiday Party Looks Inspired by Great Outfits in Fashion History

What does a year's worth of pent-up sartorial energy mean during the holiday season? Double the sparkle and triple the shine. We're making our party outfit lists and checking them twice because if there's ever been a time to dress like a literal twinkling star, it's now. With this in mind, we've put together festive ensembles inspired by some great outfits in fashion history. From a flirty sequinned shift dress sported by Naomi Campbell in the '90s to a bow-detail dress worn by Yalitza Aparicio in 2019, we're hoping these joy-inducing get-ups serve as a guide as you navigate those highly anticipated end-of-year fêtes. Plus, we've included fun underthings to wear with each look.

Inspired by Naomi Campbell's twinkling mini

Naomi Campbell at the premiere of "Unzipped" in 1995. Photo: SGranitz/WireImage

If you feel like giving off tree ornament vibes, then take cues from Naomi Cambell's twinkling shift dress that she wore to a premiere in 1995. Boldly accessorize with oversized crystal studs and a statement ring.

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Inspired by Milla Jovovich doing elevated grunge

Milla Jovovich at the premiere party for the film "Chaplin" in 1992. Photo: Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Milla Jovovich's elevated grunge'90s aesthetic is a prime example of how to mix glam lurex with a cozy wool cardigan.

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Inspired by Eartha Kitt's holiday-ready velvet look

Eartha Kitt at a Mac Cosmetics and Zac Posen party in 2007. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Plush velvet has been a holiday go-to for decades for obvious reasons: It's rich-looking and is basically royal loungewear. You can take the traditional route and opt for a sultry, wine-toned gown à la Eartha Kitt in 2007 or you can go for a more unexpected and playful look in a patterned velvet mini dress.

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Inspired by the bow detail on Yalitza Aparicio's Miu Miu dress

Yalitza Aparicio's in Miu Miu at a "Roma" premiere in 2019. Photo: John Kopaloff/Getty Images

Yalitza Aparicio's "Roma" press tour in 2019 was a gift, so in the spirit of holiday giving, or if you want to look like a perfectly wrapped present, then opt for a bow-bedecked garment. Complete the look with cowboy boots and pearls.

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

Inspired by Naomie Harris' white-hot sequined tuxedo

Naomie Harris at the London premiere of "Miami Vice" in 2006. Photo: Jon Furniss/WireImage

Naomie Harris offered a minimalist take on festive dressing at the 2006 premiere of "Miami Vice" in a sparkly white suit. For a 2021 upgrade, swap the sequined separates for a silky, PJ-inspired two-piece with floral jacquard.

Photo: Dara Prant/Fashionista

