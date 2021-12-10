IRO IS SEEKING A SPRING '22 PR + CUSTOMER CARE INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY (PAID INTERNSHIP)
IRO is a Paris based contemporary RTW collection founded by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton.
We're seeking a PR intern available 16 hours a week, at least 3-4 days. This is a paid in-person internship located in Manhattan, NY.
Position Responsibilities:
- Assist with editorial pulls, sample tracking and closet organization
- Provide event planning support
- Provide research, maintenance, and support for the Influencer program
- Provide administrative assistance including; press clippings, gifting and other relevant projects
- Support under the Customer Care team regarding client inquiries and product knowledge
Position Requirements:
- Enrolled or recently graduated in degree program with relevant coursework in marketing, communications or journalism
- Detail oriented individual with strong organizational, communication, time management and interpersonal skills
- Proficiency in Microsoft Suite, Fashion GPS and Google Drive
- Proactive, highly motivated, strategic thinking, and self-sufficient individual
To apply please send your resume and cover letter to hr-digital@iro.fr, please reference 'IRO SPRING 22 PR + CUSTOMER CARE INTERNSHIP' in the subject line.