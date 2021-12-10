Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
IRO IS SEEKING A SPRING '22 PR + CUSTOMER CARE INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY (PAID INTERNSHIP)

IRO is a Paris based contemporary RTW collection founded by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton.

We're seeking a PR intern available 16 hours a week, at least 3-4 days. This is a paid in-person internship located in Manhattan, NY.

Position Responsibilities:

  • Assist with editorial pulls, sample tracking and closet organization
  • Provide event planning support
  • Provide research, maintenance, and support for the Influencer program
  • Provide administrative assistance including; press clippings, gifting and other relevant projects
  • Support under the Customer Care team regarding client inquiries and product knowledge

Position Requirements:

  • Enrolled or recently graduated in degree program with relevant coursework in marketing, communications or journalism
  • Detail oriented individual with strong organizational, communication, time management and interpersonal skills
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Suite, Fashion GPS and Google Drive
  • Proactive, highly motivated, strategic thinking, and self-sufficient individual

To apply please send your resume and cover letter to hr-digital@iro.fr, please reference 'IRO SPRING 22 PR + CUSTOMER CARE INTERNSHIP' in the subject line.

