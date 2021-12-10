IRO IS SEEKING A SPRING '22 PR + CUSTOMER CARE INTERN IN NEW YORK, NY (PAID INTERNSHIP)

IRO is a Paris based contemporary RTW collection founded by brothers Laurent and Arik Bitton.

We're seeking a PR intern available 16 hours a week, at least 3-4 days. This is a paid in-person internship located in Manhattan, NY.

Position Responsibilities:

Assist with editorial pulls, sample tracking and closet organization

Provide event planning support

Provide research, maintenance, and support for the Influencer program

Provide administrative assistance including; press clippings, gifting and other relevant projects

Support under the Customer Care team regarding client inquiries and product knowledge

Position Requirements:

Enrolled or recently graduated in degree program with relevant coursework in marketing, communications or journalism

Detail oriented individual with strong organizational, communication, time management and interpersonal skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Suite, Fashion GPS and Google Drive

Proactive, highly motivated, strategic thinking, and self-sufficient individual

To apply please send your resume and cover letter to hr-digital@iro.fr, please reference 'IRO SPRING 22 PR + CUSTOMER CARE INTERNSHIP' in the subject line.