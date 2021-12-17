JACQUES MARIE MAGE IS LOOKING FOR A PART TIME MARKETING INTERN IN LOS ANGELES

The marketing intern will assist with all marketing tasks for 3 days a week over the course of the spring semester.

Jacques Marie Mage is a maker of rare, collectible, luxury eyewear that combines historical motifs with precious materials, innovative production methods, and ethical business practices.

The marketing intern will assist with all marketing tasks for 3 days a week over the course of the spring semester. The ideal candidate must:

- Be highly motivated and dedicated

- Maintain a positive attitude and a readiness to learn

- Thrive in a fast-paced environment

- Be comfortable multitasking

- Possess knowledge of and interest in the fashion industry is preferred

- Be familiar with social media channels and interest in social media strategy

- Possess excellent writing and communication skills

- Have excellent organizational skills

- Be detailed oriented

- Have some knowledge of Microsoft Excel and Google Docs

- Have transportation (PREFERRED)

- Currently be enrolled in a college or university (PREFERRED)

Responsibilities:

- Assisting and expanding relevant press contact (CondeNast, Hearst, key stylists, Luxury/Fashion magazines, key influencers)

- Assisting with all areas of J.M.M. digital media content strategy including: Instagram, Digital Newsletters, Facebook Ads and content

- Analyzing data and creating reports using Google Analytics, Klaviyo, Shopify and Instagram

- Monitoring luxury fashion, beauty and lifestyle on social media to create case studies of social campaigns

- Expressing awareness of emerging digital platforms and apps

- Assisting with Campaigns and launches production

- Assisting with the execution of Special Projects and Collaborations

- Run necessary errands

- Other tasks as assigned



Our offices are based in Los Angeles (Westlake).

This is a part-time position (3 days/week)



If you qualify and are interested in joining one of the eyewear industry’s most dynamic brands, please email your cover letter and resume. Please include your cover letter and resume in the body of your email because attachments will be deleted unopened.



Email to: marketing@jacquesmariemage.com