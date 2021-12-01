Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Must Read: Joseph Altuzarra Launches New Ready-to-Wear Label Altu, Dakota Johnson Covers 'Town & Country'

Plus, Hunter Schafer is the January cover star of "Harper's Bazaar."
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Joseph Altuzarra launches new ready-to-wear label Altu 
Joseph Altuzarra is coming for our closets with a relaxed ready-to-wear label called Altu. Launching on Dec. 1 on Altu.world and MatchesFashion, the gender-inclusive range consists of classic, pared-back pieces — think slouchy knitwear and jersey separates. "Altu reimagines and challenges traditional notions of dress through the lens of adolescent curiosity and uninhibited gender expression," reads the official press statement. "'Genderful' encompasses the plurality of an individual's presented identity, and encourages positivity within the spectrum of gender presentations and expressions." {Fashionista inbox} 

Dakota Johnson covers Town & Country
Gucci darling Dakota Johnson stuns in a fur look by none other than Alessandro Michele on the December/January cover of Town & Country. Inside the issue, Johnson opens up to Mickey Rapkin about her current film "The Lost Daughter," her first directing project and the collective post-vaccine return to joy: "The thing is, people are not behaving normally. If you go to a party, you f***ing rage." {Town & Country

Recommended Articles

Hunter Schafer is Harper's Bazaar's January cover star 
Hunter Schafer wears a sheer Prada cardigan on the newly released December/January cover of Harper's Bazaar. The issue, which hits newsstands on Dec. 7, spotlights art, as well as the next chapter of Schafer's story as she steps back into the role of Jules for the new season of "Euphoria" and considers her next moves: "I want to have longevity as an artist, whatever form that comes in. The one thing I have faith in is the evolution of how I make art. It's something that is growing in me all the time. But there's no plan. I'm not attached to one career. I want to do everything. I'm really lucky that I have space and resources to just ... try new sh*t and see if it sticks." {Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber fronts Levi's 501 '90s campaign  
Hailey Bieber demonstrates the slouchy, nostalgic fit of a well-worn pair of Levi's 501s in a new campaign for the brand's 501 '90s style. With this campaign, the brand wanted to tap into the relaxed jean styles of the '90s, so it called on '90s baby Bieber to model its new style. {Fashionista inbox} 

Hailey Bieber for Levi's 501 '90s Campaign. 

