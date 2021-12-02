Don't Expect to See Katie Holmes in Sequin Pants Any Time Soon

"We all got used to being very comfortable, and I'm not giving that up."

Photo: Jason Crowley/BFA.com/Courtesy of Kate Spade

'Tis the holiday season. For most of us, that means breaking out our brightest, sparkliest pieces for a month straight. But that's not quite Katie Holmes' style — she who, with a one-armed hail of a taxi, single-handedly set the trend for the humble-yet-stylish cashmere bra and cardigan set back in 2019. That's not to say she isn't feeling festive, though.

"I like a little touch of something," Holmes tells Fashionista at the preview of Kate Spade New York's Spring 2022 collection, citing a velvet blazer with jeweled buttons she'd recently worn from the brand as an example. "A little touch of sparkle."

"I had a pair of sequin pants, but I let them go," she adds with a laugh. "I felt like they've lived and they're better in a dance competition."

It's all part of a personal style evolution, something that's inevitable for even the most stylish among us — like Holmes, who looked fantastic in a black button-down shirtdress from the Kate Spade Spring 2022 collection. (Accessible style or not, famous folks get the perks of early fashion access. That on-trend white pouch is also a Spring 2022 style.) The actor made it feel winter-ready by layering it over a pair of black boots.

Because stars are just like us, the pandemic has had an effect on how Holmes approaches getting dressed, too. "I think the pandemic has definitely had an effect on everyone's style and the practicality of style, as opposed to aspirational dressing," she says. "We all got used to being very comfortable, and I'm not giving that up." (Again, you can see how sequin pants don't really fit in here.)

Fortunately for Holmes — and for all Kate Spade customers, for that matter — the brand's Spring 2022 collection is oriented around comfort: Think lots of roomy caftan-esque dresses, breezy midi-length skirts and cute-yet-practical wedges, all done in fun summery prints and bright colors.

Photo: Jason Crowley/BFA.com/Courtesy of Kate Spade

"There's a lot of pieces that I really like, because I love the patterns and the prints, and it's also very wearable to all different parts of your day and all different job descriptions you may have in that day," Holmes says. "I really appreciate great design and great designers, but I also like very wearable pieces, and I feel like Kate Spade does a great job [with that]."

Besides, as Holmes has proved time and again, there are more ways to make a stylish splash than just sequins.

