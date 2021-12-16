Must Read: Kerby Jean-Raymond's Really Big Idea, Hearst Is Launching an E-comm Platform

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Kerby Jean-Raymond's really big idea

In the New York Times, Kerby Jean-Raymond revealed more about his Kering-backed venture, Your Friends in New York, which was announced last year but has been largely operating out of the public eye. He offered details about the designer incubator program — whose inaugural class includes Theophilio, Hanifa, Luar and Head of State — to Vanessa Friedman, from its goals to its initial partners to what Jean-Raymond is getting out of it. The Pyer Moss founder told the Times: "It's not fun alone. I need people to compete with. I'm trying to build a community so I can find reasons to keep loving it and keep doing it." {New York Times}

Hearst is launching a new e-commerce platform

On Thursday, Hearst announced a venture dubbed The Tower, "an integrated, contextual e-commerce marketplace made up of four individual stores with one cart, one platform and shared back-end technology from media brands consumers have come to know, love and trust for their editorial authority," according to a press release. The company brought on Ken Downing to be its Chief Brand Officer of Hearst Luxury Collection Commerce, in charge of overseeing shoppable content from Elle, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar and Town & Country on The Tower. {Fashionista Inbox}

Dear celebrities: Please stop churning out beauty brands

Also in the New York Times, Rachel Strugatz reports on the recent proliferation of celebrity beauty brands — Harry Styles, Machine Gun Kelly, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Addison Rae and Lori Harvey have all released products in the category over the past year — and how customers are reacting to them now versus a few years ago. "The transition from, 'I've made cash hawking brands for others,' to, 'Why don't I try and create something for myself?' is not always the right reason to create something," Richard Gersten, founder of True Beauty Ventures, told the paper. {New York Times}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.