December 7, 2021
KMJR.World Is Seeking Spring '22 Fashion PR Interns In New York, NY

We are looking for candidates who can start as soon as January 3rd through May/June.
KMJR.World is seeking motivated, reliable, and passionate interns to join our Spring 2022 Fashion PR Internship Program. We are looking for candidates who can start as soon as January 3rd through May/June.

To qualify for our internship program you must:

  • Be available for an in-person internship for a minimum of 3 days per week from 9:30 AM – 6:30 PM.
  • Be available for a full semester or 3 - 4 month commitment

Additional skills:

The candidates must be driven, detail-oriented, and punctual with excellent verbal and written communication skills. Knowledge of Launch Metrics (FashionGPS) a plus. Those pursuing a degree in PR, Communications, Fashion or Marketing are encouraged to apply.

Your responsibilities during your internship will include (but are not limited to):

  • Checking for and clipping online and print coverage for clients
  • Researching current industry news and trends
  • Researching relevant editors, influencers and VIP talent based on specific client projects and needs
  • Searching for editor, influencer and talent placements on social media as well as photo agency websites
  • Pulling seasonal editorial calendars to keep press contacts up to date
  • Assisting with sample send-outs and returns
  • Assisting on reporting client press coverage
  • Assisting on monthly reporting
  • Assisting with sample inventory monitoring
  • Assisting with giftings and mailers
  • Maintaining showroom organization and assisting with collection showroom displays and picking up and dropping off samples to stylists for VIP fittings as needed
  • Proactively searching and presenting new opportunities for company to partake in
  • Potential opportunity to travel with team

To apply, please email your resume to bs@kmjr.world and gs@kmjr.world, with the subject line: Spring Fashion PR Internship. 

