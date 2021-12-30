Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Latitude is Seeking a Part-Time Social Media Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

The social media intern will assist in all aspects of marketing for 3 days a week over the course of the spring semester.
Latitude Talent Studios is a digital platform for models, actors and influencers. Our New York studio is seeing a paid, part-time intern in social media, as well as all aspects related to marketing.

We are seeking motivated, smart and creative personalities.

Interns must be:
Available 3 days a week in studio
Currently be enrolled in local college
Should be passionate about fashion, lifestyle and photography

Submit resume via PDF to info@latitudetalent.com

