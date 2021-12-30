Latitude is Seeking a Part-Time Social Media Intern In New York, NY (Paid Internship)

The social media intern will assist in all aspects of marketing for 3 days a week over the course of the spring semester.

Latitude Talent Studios is a digital platform for models, actors and influencers. Our New York studio is seeing a paid, part-time intern in social media, as well as all aspects related to marketing.

We are seeking motivated, smart and creative personalities.



Interns must be:

Available 3 days a week in studio

Currently be enrolled in local college

Should be passionate about fashion, lifestyle and photography



Submit resume via PDF to info@latitudetalent.com