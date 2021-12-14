Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Leisure Centre - TONY 1923 Opening Event - Holiday Pop Up In NYC - 12/16 to 12/24

Leisure Centre, known for its Chemical Brothers ringer T-shirts, Dean & DeLuca mugs, APC denim shirts from the 1990, will be partnering with TONY 1923, a brand from industry veteran Melissa Battifarano, on a pop-up open between December 16th-24th.
Leisure Centre.

Leisure Centre, known for its Chemical Brothers ringer T-shirts, Dean & DeLuca mugs, APC denim shirts from the 1990, will be partnering with TONY 1923, a brand from industry veteran Melissa Battifarano, on a pop-up open between December 16th-24th. Battifarano recently launched her own sportswear line – a mix of athleisure, street and lounge entitled TONY 1923’s story finds itself at the intersection of luxurious comfort and sexy functionality and at the culmination of creative director Melissa Battifarano’s personal and professional experiences backed by her industry successes. The brand is named after her late father who raised her as a single father, 1923 being the year he was born in, and is a mashup of sport and street, athleisure & sexy, lounge & lingerie.

In addition to selling the first collection of TONY 1923, Battifarano will be selling her collection of curated mens and womens vintage consisting of sport inspired pieces from Nike, Adidas, Puma, Fila, Ralph, Champion, Dior, Gucci, and many others, as well as some very collectors’ items alongside Leisure Center’s Frank Carson’s current collection. These pieces inspired collections Melissa has designed from the tenure of my career with brands such as Tory Burch, Ralph Lauren, Champion, Fenty, Puma, Fila, etc. In addition, jewelry brand Whensmokeclears will be stocked.

