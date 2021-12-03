Blackpink's Lisa Makes Her Runway Debut at Celine

She's been a brand ambassador since 2019, but this is her first time appearing in a runway presentation for the French fashion house.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It's Lalisa's world, and we're just living in it.

On Friday, Celine released a short film directed by Hedi Slimane to debut its Summer 2022 collection, title "Baie des Anges." In lieu of walking down a traditional runway, models make their way through various iconic locations in Nice — down the Promenade des Anglais, around the Astronomical Observatory and outside the historic Le Negresco hotel and the Villa Masséna. The French fashion house also invited some of Slimane's muses to be a part of the cast: Kaia Gerber, Suzanne Lindon, Diana Silvers and Lalisa Manobal, a.k.a. Lisa, the Thai superstar known for performing one fourth of Blackpink, for her recent solo singles, "Lalisa" and "Money," and, among other things, for being incredibly stylish.

Lisa has been a Celine ambassador for ready-to-wear and accessories since 2019, and is a regular at the brand's Paris Fashion Week shows (though, she skipped the most recent season). Just this week, she was announced as the face of Celine's Haute Parfumerie, too. So what better time to make her runway debut?

Lisa opens the Summer 2022 film; she appears again at around the 2:20 mark, at 2:46, then once more at 5:16. You can watch the show in full below.

This is probably not the last we'll see from Lisa's collaboration with Celine — and hopefully not the last time we see her on the brand's runway. Next stop... Paris?

