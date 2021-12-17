Lizzie Fortunato Is Seeking An E-Commerce & Brand Intern In New York, NY (Paid internship)
Helmed by twin sisters Lizzie and Kathryn Fortunato, Lizzie Fortunato Jewels creates luxurious, one-of-a-kind statement accessories influenced by art, travel, and artisanal craftwork. Each collection is produced locally, with intention, in New York City. We are hiring a NYC-based E-Commerce & Brand Intern to assist the brand’s E-Commerce & Brand team.
This is a paid opportunity and candidates must be able to commit to 3 days per week.
Responsibilities:
- Manage press loan requests, fulfillment, and tracking
- Assist with merchandising and maintaining website
- Crop product imagery and assist with website uploads
- Assist with showroom staging for virtual & in-person appointments
- Assist with customer service correspondence
- Pull samples for in-house photoshoots and assist with any prop/wardrobe pick-ups/returns
- Ad-hoc projects and requests to support the team
Requirements:
- Passion for Lizzie Fortunato brand and working in a small/start-up setting
- Eager, self-starter with a positive attitude and an ability to creatively solve problems
- Extreme attention to detail; ability to multitask and prioritize and work efficiently and accurately in a fast-paced environment
- Stellar communication and follow-up skills
- Strong work ethic with the ability to think critically and proactively
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office
- Proficiency in Adobe Suite
- Photography experience a plus
- Experience with Shopify a plus
To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to madison@lizziefortunato.com, subject line “E-Commerce & Brand Intern”.