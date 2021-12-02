Machine Gun Kelly Has Officially Entered the Beauty Business

Machine Gun Kelly for Un/dn Laqr. Photo: Courtesy of Un/dn Laqr

We'll say it for the roughly 90 billionth time: The proliferation of celebrity beauty brands (still) shows no signs of slowing down. And as we all know, U.S. congress recently passed a law stating that every celebrity must launch a beauty brand of some kind.* (*Not actually.)

On Thursday, Machine Gun Kelly became the latest star to get into the cosmetics industry with the launch of Un/dn Laqr, a genderless nail polish brand. [Insert "You smell like nail polish." "I am nail polish." joke here.]

The rapper also known as Colson Baker or simply "MGK" is one of many male celebrities with a penchant for wearing nail color, so it's a somewhat logical way for him to cash in on the ever-booming beauty business. Because he knows his strengths (and his audience), the performer poses shirtlessly and moodily, draped in chains, in the black-and-white campaign imagery accompanying Un/dn Laqr's debut.

Photo: Courtesy of Un/dn Laqr

As for the products themselves, Un/dn Laqr's first drop includes 10 nine-free shades which will be sold individually for $18 each, in eight different three-piece sets for $52, and in three six-piece polish kits for $86. The hues were chosen "not based on popular trends, but instead selected colors that are beloved regardless of season," per a press release. These include 25 to Life (orange), Mary Jane (green), Party Favor (pink), Sandstorm (tan) and Blank Canvas (white), among others. There are also two top coats — one matte, the other glossy and dual-purpose, as it can also be used as a base coat. The six-piece sets include one named "Put Me On Top" and another called "Wet Dream" — ~risqué~. Un/dn Laqr will be sold direct-to-consumer via undnlaqr.com as of Thursday.

Click through the gallery below to see Un/dn Laqr's debut collection.

18 Gallery 18 Images

See additional campaign imagery from Un/dn Laqr in the gallery below.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.