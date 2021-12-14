Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Maison de Mode is hiring a PR & Communications Coordinator, full-time remote position

This position is critical to enhancing our strategy and purpose. This person proactively leads and manages the assignment, review, and release of a large quantity of content and projects.
Author:
maison de mode 248809318_176254518027520_2321378867559500756_n

MAISON DE MODE, the world’s premier online luxury ethical fashion retailer specializing in innovative ready-to-wear, fine jewelry, accessories, and home goods is looking for a dynamic PR & Communication Coordinator to support both the e-commerce store and client projects.

This position is critical to enhancing our strategy and purpose. This person proactively leads and manages the assignment, review, and release of a large quantity of content and projects.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Lead and manage communication with clients
- Plan and execute PR calendars for clients and Maison de Mode
- Secure press opportunities for Maison de Mode, founders, and clients on a monthly basis
- Assist in managing B2B partnerships
- Assist in company and client event production
- Support the CEO as needed

Recommended Articles

Qualifications
- Experience developing communications plans and PR calendars is required, preferred in the luxury/sustainability sector
- Experience in pitching and securing press coverage
- Ability to communicate effectively
- Proactive
- Highly-organized and creative individual
- Strong time management skills and ability to juggle multiple projects at once
- 2-3 Year experience in PR, marketing or communications.

The ideal candidate will begin work in January 2022 and will report directly to the CEO.

If the above terms meet with your understanding of our discussion, please contact Nova by e-mail at ivanhova@maison-de-mode.com.

Related Stories

maison de mode
Sponsored Story

Maison de Mode looking for Event Assistants in LA on Saturday, June 26th

MAISON DE MODE is the global platform for sustainable fashion, connecting creators, curators and consumers for a better tomorrow.

Jun 24, 2021
Maison de Mode
Sponsored Story

MAISON-DE-MODE.COM IS HIRING 2 FULL-TIME / PART-TIME SALES ASSOCIATES IN DALLAS, TEXAS

The world’s premier online luxury ethical fashion retailer specializing in innovative ready-to-wear, fine jewelry, accessories, and home goods is opening a four-week-long pop-up at Highland Park Village.

Sep 27, 2021
francesca simons consulting
Sponsored Story

Francesca Simons PR is hiring an entry level full time PR Coordinator In New York, NY

Francesca Simons is a leading, fine jewelry publicist located in New York, representing luxury fine jewelry brands on a project and freelance basis.

Oct 22, 2021
francesca simons consulting
Careers

Francesca Simons PR is hiring a full time PR Coordinator In New York, NY

Francesca Simons is a leading, fine jewelry publicist located in New York, representing luxury fine jewelry brands on a project and freelance basis.

Apr 30, 2019