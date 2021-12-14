Maison de Mode is hiring a PR & Communications Coordinator, full-time remote position

This position is critical to enhancing our strategy and purpose. This person proactively leads and manages the assignment, review, and release of a large quantity of content and projects.

Image courtesy of MAISON DE MODE

MAISON DE MODE, the world’s premier online luxury ethical fashion retailer specializing in innovative ready-to-wear, fine jewelry, accessories, and home goods is looking for a dynamic PR & Communication Coordinator to support both the e-commerce store and client projects.

This position is critical to enhancing our strategy and purpose. This person proactively leads and manages the assignment, review, and release of a large quantity of content and projects.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

- Lead and manage communication with clients

- Plan and execute PR calendars for clients and Maison de Mode

- Secure press opportunities for Maison de Mode, founders, and clients on a monthly basis

- Assist in managing B2B partnerships

- Assist in company and client event production

- Support the CEO as needed

Qualifications

- Experience developing communications plans and PR calendars is required, preferred in the luxury/sustainability sector

- Experience in pitching and securing press coverage

- Ability to communicate effectively

- Proactive

- Highly-organized and creative individual

- Strong time management skills and ability to juggle multiple projects at once

- 2-3 Year experience in PR, marketing or communications.



The ideal candidate will begin work in January 2022 and will report directly to the CEO.



If the above terms meet with your understanding of our discussion, please contact Nova by e-mail at ivanhova@maison-de-mode.com.