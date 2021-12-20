Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Markarian Is Hiring A Bridal Sales Consultant (Full-Time) In New York, NY

The right candidate will have a strong interest in fashion, excellent attention to detail, and 2-4 years of prior experience in luxury sales, retail and/or customer relations.
Markarian is a luxury ready-to-wear, bridal, and accessories brand founded in 2017 by Alexandra O’Neill. The collection is distributed online at www.markarian-nyc.com and through top e-commerce and specialty retailers around the world.

About the Role:

The Bridal Sales Consultant will work to ensure our private clients have the most elevated and seamless experience possible. We’re seeking a hardworking and enthusiastic individual who is interested in cultivating their sales and customer relations skills. The right candidate will have a strong interest in fashion, excellent attention to detail, and 2-4 years of prior experience in luxury sales, retail and/or customer relations.

This is a full-time position at our NYC showroom in the West Village.

Responsibilities:

  • Conduct private client appointments
  • Manage private client order follow up, communication, and timeline
  • Ensure private client orders are shipped in a timely manner

Job Requirements:

  • 2-4 years of experience in sales, retail, and/or customer relations for a luxury fashion brand or service
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • A love for interacting with people and problem-solving
  • Ability to take initiative and multi-task
  • A positive attitude and the ability to develop strong relationships with clients and coworkers

Please submit your resume to careers@markarian-nyc.com, subject line Markarian Bridal Sales Consultant (Full-time).

