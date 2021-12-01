Massimo Bonini Is Hiring A Wholesale Account Executive In New York, NY

Massimo Bonini is looking for a motivated individual with experience in fashion wholesale to join the existing New York team. The ideal applicant will be a highly organized multi-tasker capable to work individually and in team.



The role presents the opportunity to drive the business from a commercial and creative standpoint.



Main responsibilities include planning and organizing the sales campaign, coordinating all the aspects of it.



The individual will be responsible for achieving sales goals and developing long lasting client relationships by providing the highest level of customer service with existing and new customers. The position involves the maintenance of connections with key/high image accounts (keep in conversation, occasional visit, monitor and give feedback on competitive activity, etc.).



The ideal candidate must be able to generate sales opportunities by identifying appropriate business targets to meet the market goals defined at the beginning of the season. The monitoring of the flow of activities required to achieve the growth of the brands for the assigned market (North America) is also a fundamental part of the job. The position involves to work closely with the brands represented, as well as with the factories and the buyers, from a commercial and creative prospective.



Occasional travels within the US and Internationally.

The Role

Planning of seasonal budgets and sales goals based on market feedback and performances

Manage portfolio of active and potential accounts throughout the US territory, working closely with the Wholesale Director and Team. Build and maintain strong relationships with the industry’s buyers

Organize seasonal sales markets in New York,

Meet with buyers and upper management to present new collections on a seasonal basis and achieve set budgets for each account

Demonstrate in-depth knowledge and ownership of the business by tracking weekly selling reports and obtaining customer feedback

Assist with preparation of training decks and organize product knowledge meetings at key account

Produce post-market feedback and data analysis for the brands, to help the commercial and creative teams address the trends and needs of the American market

Support the brand’s operations and logistic teams by monitoring shipping, payments and day-to-day customer service

Order entry

The Ideal Candidate

At least 3 years of relevant experience in fashion wholesaling

Strong communication and interpersonal skills both written and verbal

Problem solving and analytical skills

Organized, motivated and self-starter

Good negotiation and presentation skills

Ability to work within a team and individually

Pro-active and able to show initiative/ideas to constantly improve the showroom’s performances

Enthusiastic, confident and able to act as an ambassador for Massimo Bonini and its brands

Strong commercial awareness and interest in fashion and wholesale

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office (especially Excel and Power Point)

Business awareness

To Apply: Please send your resume to ny@massimobonini.com, subject line Wholesale Account Executive.



About Massimo Bonini



Massimo Bonini is the worldwide leading company in the wholesaling of luxury shoes and accessories.



Co-founders, Massimo Bonini and his wife Sabrina Scarpellini, opened their first showroom in Milan's Via Montenapoleone in the late 80s. With nearly thirty years of experience and extensive market knowledge, the company's success has grown on a global level.



Today Massimo Bonini Showroom now distributes 40 mens and womens brands and operates internationally in more than 85 countries from its offices located in Milan and NYC. The portfolio of established and upcoming brands includes names such as Amina Muaddi, N°21, Benedetta Bruzziches, Castañer, Manebi and THEMOIRè.



Credibility, innovative thinking and the highest level of customer service have led the company to become a driving force in the fashion accessories industry by empowering talents with an integrated strategic approach to distribution and communication.