Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Publish date:

Must Read: The Year of the Matching Celebrity Couple, Sephora Announces 2022 Accelerate Finalists

Plus, Sporty & Rich partners with Sunset Tower Hotel.
Author:
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

The year of the matching celebrity couple
In the "post"-pandemic resurgence of red carpet events, "couple coordination has taken over pop culture yet again," writes Escher Walcott for Nylon. "Clashing ensembles between romantic pairs faded away and were replaced with complementary looks, as romantically linked stars merged aesthetically to create a tantalizing new bout of power couple imagery." Walcott cites Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky as key perpetuators of the trend's revival in the last year. {Nylon}

Sephora announces 2022 Accelerate finalists
Sephora announced the 2022 finalists selected for its Accelerate brand incubator program on Friday. Spanning makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance (the latter for the first time ever), the brands included are: Basma Beauty, Fara Homidi, House of Foster, Lion Pose, Kempt, Mango People, Miss Rizos, Shaz & Kiks, Sistine and Wonder Curl. All of the brands are founded by members of the BIPOC communities and will have the opportunity to launch their brands at Sephora upon program completion. {Fashionista inbox}

sporty-rich-sunset-tower-hotel-campaign-20
sporty-rich-sunset-tower-hotel-campaign-1
sporty-rich-sunset-tower-hotel-campaign-2
20
Gallery
20 Images

Sporty & Rich partners with Sunset Tower Hotel
Emily Oberg's Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Sporty & Rich has teamed up with the Sunset Tower Hotel on a co-branded capsule collection focused on "fusing comfort with luxury aesthetic," per a press release. The gender-neutral loungewear collection includes hoodies, crewnecks, T-shirts, sweatpants, shorts, ball caps, tote bags and slides. The collection launches on Dec. 13 exclusively on sportyandrich.com and Selfridges.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Christin Siriano Collection 37 Runway Audience
News

Must Read: The Chaos of NYFW Fall 2021, 'Elle' Celebrates Black Tastemakers in Beauty

Plus, Sephora partners with Brother Vellies.

Feb 12, 2021
Bread 1
Beauty

Meet BREAD, the Black-Owned Australian Curl-Care Brand That's Set to Disrupt Sephora's Hair Aisle

"We want to be a brand that helps to redefine what 'aspirational' means for textured hair, and that includes normalizing certain styles of hair and building up all kinds of textures of hair as aspirational."

Jul 14, 2020
the-ordinary-salicylic-acid-masque
Beauty

Exclusive: The Ordinary Is Launching Its First-Ever Face Mask

We got the chance to take it for an early test-drive.

Jun 12, 2019
beyonce-jay-z-tiffany-co-promo
News

Must Read: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are the New Faces of Tiffany & Co., Sephora's Sephoria Returns Virtually

Plus, Black founders share their thoughts on fashion's diversity initiatives.

Aug 23, 2021