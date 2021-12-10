Must Read: The Year of the Matching Celebrity Couple, Sephora Announces 2022 Accelerate Finalists

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

The year of the matching celebrity couple

In the "post"-pandemic resurgence of red carpet events, "couple coordination has taken over pop culture yet again," writes Escher Walcott for Nylon. "Clashing ensembles between romantic pairs faded away and were replaced with complementary looks, as romantically linked stars merged aesthetically to create a tantalizing new bout of power couple imagery." Walcott cites Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky as key perpetuators of the trend's revival in the last year. {Nylon}

Sephora announces 2022 Accelerate finalists

Sephora announced the 2022 finalists selected for its Accelerate brand incubator program on Friday. Spanning makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance (the latter for the first time ever), the brands included are: Basma Beauty, Fara Homidi, House of Foster, Lion Pose, Kempt, Mango People, Miss Rizos, Shaz & Kiks, Sistine and Wonder Curl. All of the brands are founded by members of the BIPOC communities and will have the opportunity to launch their brands at Sephora upon program completion. {Fashionista inbox}

Sporty & Rich partners with Sunset Tower Hotel

Emily Oberg's Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Sporty & Rich has teamed up with the Sunset Tower Hotel on a co-branded capsule collection focused on "fusing comfort with luxury aesthetic," per a press release. The gender-neutral loungewear collection includes hoodies, crewnecks, T-shirts, sweatpants, shorts, ball caps, tote bags and slides. The collection launches on Dec. 13 exclusively on sportyandrich.com and Selfridges.com. {Fashionista inbox}

